Grammy Gala | Pop star Beyoncé has broken the record for the most Grammy Award winners

Beyoncé has become the recipient of the most awards in the history of the ongoing Grammy Awards.

Today records have been broken at the Grammy gala in the music industry, because of the American pop artist About Beyoncé has become the recipient of the most Grammys of all time with a total of 32 awards. The pop star has won four awards out of nine nominations at this year’s gala.

The previous record was held by the late composer Georg Solti with 31 awards. Beyoncé was already the woman who won the most Grammy awards.

The pop star has the most nominations this year and still has a chance at three awards. He has already been awarded Grammys for Best Dance or Electronic Music Album, Best R&B Song, Best Dance or Electronic Music Recording and Best Traditional R&B Performance. The gala started early Monday Finnish time in Los Angeles, USA.

In July, Beyoncé released her seventh solo album, Renaissance, which draws from black and gender and sexual minority dance music.

Mixed Beyoncé that British singer Adele are early favorites this year. They compete for the most important awards, i.e. album, recording and song of the year. Adele, who released her awaited fourth album called 30 in November, has a total of seven nominations.

This year, the competition for the album of the year is a repeat of 2017, when the pop stars’ previous albums were nominated. At that time, Adele’s 25 was awarded instead of Beyoncé’s Lemonade.

Beyoncé has never won a Grammy for Album or Record of the Year and has only won Song of the Year once.

Second the most nominations this year are rappers With Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations, and in third place with Adele with seven nominations is the country star Brandi Carli. Both of them have already won three awards.

Other early favorites include the British Harry Styles, who won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for his third solo album, Harry’s House. The former member of the One Direction boy band is also nominated for the most important Grammy awards.

History has been made at this year’s gala just because of the Puerto Rican reggaeton phenomenon Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti is the first album in Spanish to be nominated for album of the year.

The newcomer of the year can be awarded to the Italian rock band Måneskin, which has achieved international success after winning Eurovision 2021.

This year, the Grammys will be held for the 65th time, and the awards are presented by the Music Professionals Association of America