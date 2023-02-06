Grammy Gala | Harry Styles won Album of the Year Grammy – Beyoncé became the most Grammy winner ever

The recording of the year was chosen by American pop singer Lizzo’s About Damn Time.

The music industry Early favorites at the Grammy gala Beyonce and Adele were left licking their fingers when the British pop singer Harry Styles grabbed the most important vertical of the gala. Styles’ third solo album Harry’s House was awarded album of the year.

“This doesn’t happen very often to people like me and this is really, really nice,” the former One Direction boy band member said.

Styles was also awarded the Grammy for Pop Vocal Album.

Poplaulaja from the United States was chosen as the recording of the year Lizzo About Damn Timeand the song of the year was awarded to a blues singer By Bonnie Raitt Just Like That.

The song of the year recognition is awarded to the songwriter, when the recording of the year awards the performer of the song and everyone involved in the recording.

A 23-year-old American jazz singer was awarded as the new artist of the year Samara Joy.

This year, the Grammys were awarded for the 65th time, and the gala was organized early on Monday, Finnish time, in Los Angeles. The awards are presented by the Music Professionals Association of America.

Mixed Beyoncé and Adele competed for the three most important awards. However, Beyoncé won four of her nine nominations and made history: the pop star became the winner of the most Grammys of all time with a total of 32 awards.

“I try not to be too emotional. I’m just trying to take in tonight,” Beyoncé said as she accepted her record holder.

The previous record was held by the late composer Georg Solti with 31 awards. Beyoncé was already the woman who won the most Grammy awards.

This year, Beyoncé won Grammys for Best Dance or Electronic Album, Best R&B Song, Best Dance or Electronic Recording, and Best Traditional R&B Performance. Beyoncé has never won a Grammy for Album or Record of the Year and has only won Song of the Year once.

Beyoncé released her seventh solo album in July Renaissancewhich draws from black and gender and sexual minority dance music.

Adele, who released her awaited fourth album called 30 in November, had a total of seven nominations. She won the Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance with her song Easy On Me.

Second the rapper got the most nominations this year With Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations, and in third with Adele with seven nominations was the country star Brandi Carli. Both won several awards.

At this year’s gala, history was also made by Puerto Rican reggaeton phenomenon Bad Bunny Un Verano Sin Tu album was the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for album of the year.

At the gala, for the first time, an award for video game composition was also awarded Assassin’s Creed -for the game’s composer to Stephanie Economou.