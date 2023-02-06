Grammy, Beyoncé in history: she is the most successful ever

No American triumph for the Maneskinbeaten in the category “emerging”, where they had received the nominationsyet another recognition for the Roman rock band. But she was still one Night from record for the American Oscars from the musicmade up of first times. Beyoncé she became the artist who won more Grammys in history. Kim Petras the first woman transgender to win a prize. The former One Direction, the English singer Harry Styles won the award for the “album of the year” with “Harry’s House”. The Oscars of music never betray and it was like this again, in the extraordinary scenario of Crypto arenathe house a Los Angeles of basketball teams Lakers And Clippers.

This time it was the women who made history peopleand not i clothesalthough the most sober was the full gold bare chested by Dwayne Johnsontook the stage to announce the win for the ‘solo pop performance’ by Adele with the song “Easy on me”. In this evening, in the running with nine nominations, the singer had already detached Quincy Joeneswhich was in second place with her with 28 Grammys. Now, with the fourth prize, she has entered history. The evening’s presenter, Trevor Noah, called it ‘The Goat‘, the acronym that stands for “Greatest of All Time”, the best of all time. “It’s a fact – she said – it’s officially a fact”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

