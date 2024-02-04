Today the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony takes place and with it the nominees will have the opportunity to win the most coveted statuette in the music industry, and many of them could do so for the first time.

Some are lucky enough to win a Grammy Award early in their career. Taylor Swift, for example, achieved it when she was barely 20 years old. Billie Eilish at 18. However, there are successful artists who have to wait years for this to happen. Sometimes, they wait forever, observes the Clarín newspaper.

This year, Miley Cyrus and Lana del Rey, two already established singer-songwriters with years of experience in the industry, could fulfill their dream and go on stage to receive the award for the first time.

These pop stars are not the only ones who have never been awarded by the National Recording Academy. There are many artists with a long career who never achieved this distinction. Among them are Katy Perry, Diana Ross, Selena Gomez and even the successful Swedish band Abba.

Even Queen, the famous group led by Freddie Mercury in the 80s, never won a Grammy Award during their golden years. It was only in 2018 that the group received the coveted lifetime achievement statuette. But they were never able to do it in a major category in recognition of some musical achievement.

Photo: diffusion

It was the Lifetime Achievement Award, which was a kind of consolation prize for Queen, with which the Academy distinguished the impact they had on the music industry. Diana Ross got one in 2003.

Disney Girls

Miley Cyrus is an American singer-songwriter who began her career as a Disney girl, starring in 'Hannah Montana', the teen series that was all the rage in 2006. But as soon as she left the world of television, she showed that she had much more to tell. In 2013, the singer released Bangerz, her first studio album separate from the world of children's entertainment.

This year, Cyrus has a good chance of winning. Her hit 'Flowers' received three nominations, including song of the year and record of the year. In addition, she managed to be in 3 more categories, including one of the most anticipated of the night: album of the year. To date, none of the Disney girls of her generation have a Grammy. Not Miley or Selena Gomez or Demi Lovato.

If there is an artist who has been dreaming of the Grammy for a long time, it is Lana del Rey. The singer and poet will attend the ceremony for the fifth time as a nominee. At 38 years old, Lana managed to accumulate 11 Grammy nominations throughout her career, but she still failed to win any award.

Today, the artist could finally achieve this goal, and take home one (or several) statuettes. This year, Del Rey is competing in five categories, including best alternative music album, song of the year and album of the year. In those last two categories she will face Miley Cyrus.

