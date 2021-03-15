Beyoncé is the new Grammy record holder, the singer HER was awarded for her racism-critical song “I can’t breathe”, and Billie Eilish received the award for “Recording of the Year”: The 63rd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

D.he singer Beyoncé (39) won her 28th award at the Grammy Awards, setting a new record. She now has more awards than any other female musician in the history of the Grammys, announced the organizers at the gala on Monday night in Los Angeles. So far, the American singer Alison Krauss (49) had held this record with her 27 Grammys. The award for Beyoncé came in the “Best R&B Performance” category for “Black Parade”.

Pop singer Taylor Swift won the Grammy for the best record of the year. The album “Folklore” was the first of a total of two that the artist recorded during the restrictions caused by the corona pandemic. The award in the “Recording of the Year” category went to 19-year-old Billie Eilish for her hit “Everything I Wanted”.

R&B singer HER has been recognized for her song about racism in the United States. The 23-year-old musician received the award for the best song of the year. The piece “I Can’t Breathe” (“I can’t breathe”) was created in the course of the protests against police violence against black people. The title picks up on a sentence by the police force killed African American George Floyd, which became a motto of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 63rd presentation of the Grammys, which are among the most coveted music prizes in the world, was originally supposed to have taken place at the end of January, but was postponed to March due to the worsening Corona situation in Los Angeles. Around 13,000 members of the Recording Academy decide on the winners in more than 80 categories.