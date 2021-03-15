D.he most newsworthy circumstance of the 63rd Grammy Awards has already been widely taken up, namely the absolute record number of trophies that Beyoncé Knowles can now call her own. The fact that is at least the second most worth reporting should not go under either. It is a nomination for the “best metal performance”, and on this list, in addition to various dark types, there is also a single artist, the first to make it into this category without a male companion. Her name is Poppy.

Yes, “That Poppy”, as she called herself a few years ago, a mysterious being from the depths of the digital world who fed on pink cotton candy, talked to plants and shot disturbingly strange videos in which she pounded us with abysmal questions from a pink in-between hell. From this pink in-between world, she said from time to time, there was no escape for her, but every now and then a veritable pop song reached us that was normal enough to be played on the radio.

It is well known that Poppy is real name Moriah Rose Pereira and grew up somewhat lonely in Nashville, Tennessee, because her classmates bullied her so much that she was taken out of school. The Internet became her best friend and is still to this day, but in the Poppy universe its less beautiful sides are also discussed. For a long time she worked with a certain Titanic Sinclair, who wrote and produced songs with her. In 2019, they parted ways because Poppy felt manipulated and blackmailed by him, he “glorifies suicide,” she said.

Futuristic avenging angel with baseball bat

She then did what artists call “reinventing itself”. The almost colorless Barbie avatar with the sugary voice and the deliberately placed abysses became an overall significantly darker being with meanwhile brunette hair who is still making strange videos that oscillate between Barbie’s dream house and chainsaw massacre. In addition, That Poppy became a serious musician at some point. On the latest album “I Disagree”, which was released in 2020, she happily mixes everything that is loud and weird, gets heavy electric guitars, drum beats and the cutest harmony singing in one song and continues to tell the story of Poppy who is it Has somehow found its way into our world or even just into the Internet, we don’t really know.

In “Bloodmoney” Poppy is a futuristic avenging angel with a baseball bat, reminiscent of Uma Thurman from “Kill Bill”. “What do you believe when everyone is watching?” She sings and floats towards a glowing neon cross. At the Grammys she was allowed to present her latest work, the single “Eat”, even if she did not win in the end. Let’s put it this way: The fact that there is now a feminist version of Marilyn Manson is not the worst volte in recent music history.

In addition, she continues to work on the cross-media distribution of the character Poppy. A comic, a film, a virtual 3D experience, a Christmas album, semi-ironic make-up videos. It seems that since breaking up with Titanic Sinclair she has been on a self-search that is quite entertaining even for the audience. And that’s good. Because since we lost Grimes to Elon Musk, it has been our last hope that someone can come to terms with the aliens when they end up with us on earth.