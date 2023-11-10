Next February 4, the most important awards in global music will be held again, the Grammy. The Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles will host the party for the 21st time, but first, this Friday, at eight o’clock in the morning (Pacific time, five in the afternoon Spanish peninsular time) they have met the nominees for its 94 categories, the most important being, as usual, those focused on pop music.

The only clear winner is Jon Bon Jovi, named by the Recording Academy as Person of the Year 2024. Those who started as favorites for this 66th edition were Taylor Swift, who already has 12 gramophones to her credit, and Olivia Rodrigo, with three, and That’s how it has been, together with SZA: she has added nine possibilities of winning a gramophone; Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét, seven; Swift and Rodrigo, six. The lyricist, producer and CEO of the Grammys, Harvey Mason Jr, accompanied by artists such as St. Vincent or Kim Petras, has been in charge of announcing the nominees, especially the female nominees, since women especially triumph on the list.

The song of the year is debated between A&W (by Lana del Rey), Anti-Hero (by Taylor Swift), Butterfly (by Jon Batiste), Dance the Night (Dua Lipa, from the soundtrack of Barbie), flowers (Miley Cyrus), Kill Bill (SZA), vampire (Olivia Rodrigo) and What Was I Made For? (Billie Eilish). The best recording of the year will be for Worshipby Jon Batiste; Not Strong Enoughby Boygenius; flowersby Miley Cyrus; What Was I Made For?of the movie Barbieby Billie Eilish; On My Mamaby Victoria Monet; vampireby Olivia Rodrigo; Anti-Hero, by Taylor Swift; or for Kill Billby SZA.

In record of the year, the nominees are Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Victoria Monét, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and SZA, a list quite similar to that of album of the year, where Jon Batiste, Boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Lana del Rey, Janelle Monae, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and SZA. Taylor Swift adds six nominations to the 46 she had and, with 52, reaches Barbra Streisand’s record with the same number of nominations for a woman. The academy nominates Ice Spice, Victoria Monét, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Fred Again, Coco Jones, Noah Kahan and The War and Treaty for best new artists of the year. The best Latin album may go to Pablo Alborán, Alemor, Paula Arenas, Pedro Capó, Maluma and Gaby Moreno.

In the rock category, Foo Fighters, Queens of the Stone Age and Paramore stand out among others. In alternative music, Arctic Monkeys, Lana del Rey, Boygenius or Paramore. In R&B, Chris Brown, Coco Jones, Victoria Monét, SZA, Babyface and Summer Walker. In rap, Burna Boy, Doja Cat, Drake, 21 Savage and also SZA. In the jazz category, Louis Cole and Cory Henry have been nominated. In country, Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Brandy Clark, Luke Combs and Kelsea Ballerini. In best Mexican music, Lila Downs or Lupita Infante; in African music, Burna Boy, Tyla or Ayra Starr. In producers, Jack Antonoff leads with six nominations.

They are nominated in the best soundtrack category Barbie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Fabelmans, Indiana Jones and the dial of destiny and Oppenheimeramong others, and in best song for film and television, of the five nominated songs, four are from the film Barbie: Barbie World, Dance the Night, I’m Just Ken and What Was I Made For. The fifth is Lift Me Upfrom Black Panther.

[Noticia en desarrollo. Habrá ampliación]

