The famous ones Grammy Awards now also include a section dedicated to video games, where an award is given to what is considered the best soundtrack for the titles released during the year, and for the edition 2024 They were candidates announced to the title in question.
So let’s see which are the finalists from which the winner of the 2024 Grammy Award will be selected for best soundtrack in video games and in other interactive media:
- Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Sarah Schachner, composer
- God Of War Ragnarök – Bear McCreary, composer
- Hogwarts Legacy – Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea”, composers
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab, composers
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory, composers
Many illustrious exclusions from the selection
The candidates are obviously all very valid, even if evidently the time window observed for the selection has moved outside the current year, considering that some of these, such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and God of War Ragnarok have been released in 2022 and there is a lack of large-caliber titles on the musical front released in 2023.
Among these there are many titles excluded, but the absences of Starfield, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Baldur’s Gate III are particularly surprising, as they have demonstrated great things on the musical front, but evidently the Grammy jury has made its own selection, beyond launch timing issues. The awards they will then be held on 5 February 2024.
#Grammy #Awards #nominees #video #game #soundtrack #announced