Gala. She became the most awarded, but they question the Academy because she did not achieve album of the year in her fourth nomination.

The Grammy star Beyonce She didn’t win for album of the year, but she ended the ceremony by making history as the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences’ most awarded artist with 32 gramophones. “I’m trying not to be too emotional. I thank God for protecting me; to my Uncle Johnny, who is not here, but he is in spirit; to my parents, for loving me and encouraging me; to my beautiful husband; to my three children, who are at home watching us; and to the queer community, for their love and for embracing this genre,” she said.

The first Grammy awarded on Sunday night was for best R&B song, for “Cuff it”. Beyoncé did not arrive to collect the award because she was stuck “in traffic,” according to host Trevor Noah. On stage, Lizzo paid tribute to her as part of her speech. “Beyoncé, you changed my life. You sang that gospel medley, and the way you made me feel… I was like ‘I want people to feel this way with my music.’ Clearly, you are the artist of our lives, ”she expressed upon receiving the grammy Record of the year for “About damn time”.

Beyoncé won for best dance/electronic album for the album Reinassance and also for best dance/electronic recording for “Break my soul.” “To my hive, thank you all so much for all your love and loyalty! ‘Plastic off the sofa’ is my favorite Renaissance song on most days, although it’s hard to choose. It feels great to be honored,” the singer known as ‘Queen Bee’ or ‘Abeja Reina’ wrote on Instagram.

And, in times of TikTok, He thanked “all the talented vocalists” who covered the songs for the social network. “I feel very grateful and full of joy!” she stated.

That the singer went down in history as the artist with the most Grammy Awards “was not enough” for the critics of the Academy. That is to say, they consider that the Renaissance album should have been the best of the year. In his place, Harry Styles was left by Harry’s house. “Beyoncé’s insulting snub for album of the year felt even more shocking and like an indictment against the Recording Academy itself. Why is music’s biggest night so reluctant to give black women their due?” asked Rolling Stone magazine.

Those who thought it was an edition to celebrate African-American talent, above all, coincide with the magazine. because Beyoncé’s album was received by critics as a tribute to Afrobeat. “Renaissance is a masterpiece of both form and feeling,” published the Los Angeles Times. The artist was nominated four times and has yet to win the top prize.

On stage, the Academy celebrated 50 years of hip hop with a performance. at another time, Madonna he thanked “the rebels” before inviting Sam Smith and Kim Petras. At the end of the gala, Styles received the Grammy for best album of the year for Harry’s house, a production for which he won in the pop vocal category.

The ceremony, which was televised, had as a prelude to the Grammy for Viola Davis, another African-American artist who made history by entering the EGOT club, one of the only ones who have also won an Emmy, a Tony Award and a Oscar.