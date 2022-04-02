Grammy nominees Jon Baptiste, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, HER, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo. AP

The 64th edition of the Grammy Awards will take place this weekend after being postponed due to the spike in coronavirus cases last January. The award for the best of music will return to full attendance with Trevor Noah hosting and promises to be one of the most spectacular nights in the entertainment industry this year.

When are the Grammy Awards?

This April 3, the award ceremony for the best of music will take place. They will be broadcast starting at 7:00 p.m. in Mexico and Colombia, 8:00 p.m. in Chile, and 9:00 p.m. in Argentina.

Where to see the gala and the awards

The red carpet will start an hour and a half before and the broadcast can be tuned in on TNT, TNT Series.

Where will the award ceremony take place?

Las Vegas will receive the most outstanding talent in contemporary music. The MGM Garden Arena will be the venue after the delivery was postponed at the Staples Center stadium in Los Angeles.

the nominees

Among the artists with the most nominations are Jon Batiste, who has 11 nominations, and Justin Bieber, who has eight. In addition, figures such as Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X repeat in the most important categories of the Grammy Awards.

