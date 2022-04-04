bad bunny has just received a new recognition within the music industry. The Puerto Rican singer, who had to stop one of his presentations in Miami to meditate on stage, returns to represent reggaeton in such an important event with an award for his latest album “The Last Tour of the World”.

Bad Bunny at the 2022 Grammy Awards

During the non-televised ceremony of the 64th edition of the awards, Bad Bunny’s most recent album, “The Last Tour of the World”, was chosen by the Recording Academy as the best urban album.

As is known, the Latin American artist faced artists like Rauw Alejandro with his production “Afrodisíaco”, J Balvin and his “José”, Karol G with “KG0516″, Alex Cuba with his album “Mendó” and finally Kali Uchis with “Without fear”.

It is worth mentioning that this is the second time that Bad Bunny has taken over this category. Last year, the singer was also awarded for the best urban album for his album “YHLQMDLG”.

Are there any Peruvians at the 2022 Grammy Awards?

To the happiness of our country, one of the favorites of this edition of the Grammys, within the category of best tropical album, had Tony Succar. This category was awarded at the non-televised ceremony. The Peruvian artist competed with his album “Live in Peru”. However, the final winner was Rubén Blades.

“We didn’t win, my people, but I just want to thank everyone, all the nominees. Ruben Blades is Ruben Blades. (…) I love you, my people, we are going to continue enjoying ourselves, ”commented the musician in a video for his Instagram account.

After sharing minutes with artists like John Legend, Herbie Hancock and Jon Batiste, Succar was encouraged to share a message on his networks: “I have noticed that the greatest are often the most humble. That is the example we all have to follow. What an incredible experience to be able to meet them even for a few seconds. The inspiration they give me is amazing. Jazz, R&B, soul, I love its essence, its culture. Fusing this with Latin is something that defines who I am musically.”