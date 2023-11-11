The Grammy candidates were announced, including Peruvians Susana Baca and Tony Succar with their mother Mimy Succar.

The delivery will be made on February 4 in Los Angeles and will stand out as an edition that will be almost entirely dominated by women, in which stands out Miley Cyruswhose comeback thanks to the album Endless Summer Vacation has been recognized with a nomination for album of the year, and their popular song ‘Flowers’ will compete for the award for best song of the year.

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Miley Cyrus tied with six nominations, and SZA, with her album SOS and her hit ‘Kill Bill’, led as the most nominated with nine mentions.

Likewise, the total sum of all the musical productions that make up the soundtrack of the movie Barbie, among which there are works by Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Nicki Minaj, accumulates 11 nominations in 7 different categories.

In Swift’s case, she will seek to increase her legacy. She is the only female artist to have won album of the year three times and hopes that her album Midnights will allow her to continue expanding her legacy after a successful international tour, ‘The Eras Tour’and the acclaimed premiere of a film based precisely on this concert series.

Nominees. Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and by Peru Susana Baca and Tony Succar. Photo: diffusion

The male representation at the 66th edition of the Grammys will be provided by Jon Batistethe pop-jazz benchmark who was crowned two years ago and who has managed to be a candidate in the three main categories with his album World Music Radio.

Regarding the Latin categories, the Peso Pluma phenomenon aspires to best Mexican music album (including Tejano) for his album Génesis. The Colombian women Karol Gwith Tomorrow will be beautiful, and the Puerto Rican Rauw Alejandro, with his work titled Saturno, appear as the main favorites for best urban music album.

Peru is present with Susana Baca, nominated for her album Epifanías in the global music album category, while Tony Succar and his mother Mimy, for best tropical album for their work together Mimy and Tony.

“I feel that this nomination is a prize for perseverance, I don’t know if I will win, but the nomination is already a prize for me and for all of us who work on this project,” said Susana Baca yesterday, who by the way with Epifanía also competes in the Latin Grammy that will take place on November 16 in Seville, Spain.

