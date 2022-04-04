Olivia Rodrigo He had a great appearance on the 2022 Grammy Red Carpet and not only because of the dazzling dress he wore, but also because of the great gesture he had in the run-up to this ceremony. The singer received the praise of all her fans by bringing a sign language interpreter to this gala to accompany her while she gave her interviews.

As expected, endless followers, like Marlee MatlinThey applauded the gesture through social networks.

What did his followers say?

Olivia Rodrigo’s runway on the Red Carpet of the 2022 Grammy Awards drew attention when she was accompanied by a sign language interpreter.

“Olivia Rodrigo brings a sign language interpreter for her interviews, she is an inclusive #GRAMMY queen,” one of her fans mentioned on Twitter.

I could cry watching @oliviarodrigo speak on the red carpet and have a sign language interpreter with her. said another netizen.

Also, the star of “Coda”, Marlee Matlin, thanked the singer for this gesture: Thank you @oliviarodrigo for having an ASL interpreter with you on the red carpet!! You are cool!”

Olivia Rodrigo won in three categories at the 2022 Grammy Awards

The new pop sensation, Olivia Rodrigo, She was a brand new winner of three categories at the 2022 Grammy Awards. She won recognition for the revelation artist, for the best pop vocal album for “Sour” and best solo pop performance for “Driver’s license”, a song he performed on stage at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

It is worth mentioning that, in that category, he prevailed over Billie Eilish (Happier Than Ever), Ariana Grande (Positions), Justin Bieber (Anyone) and Brandi Carlile (Right on Time).