Bad Bunny appeared this Sunday, March 14 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to perform a show as part of the Grammy 2021. On this occasion, the Puerto Rican artist took the stage with Jhay cortez to interpret “Dákiti”, song that has become a resounding success worldwide.

The ‘Bad Rabbit’ appeared before the public wearing a silver yarn sweater and satin trousers of the same color. In addition, he took with him some extravagant black rectangular glasses with white stripes. On the other hand, his colleague was shown with a black thermal jacket and dark glasses.

The presentation of Bad bunny Y Jhay cortez At the 2021 Grammy Awards, it was characterized by having phosphorescent lights that ranged from fuchsia, light blue, purple and white. At the end of their performance, both of them went up to a small circular stage that, together with the lights, formed the image of the ‘third eye’ if seen from above.

It should be noted that a few days ago it was reported that “He does not know me” would be the song that urban artists would perform at the Grammy ceremony. However, some last minute change would have made them decide on “Dákiti”.

Bad Bunny got eight Grammy nominations

This year, at the 2021 Grammys, Bad bunny He became one of the artists with the most nominations, since he managed to be a participant in eight categories.

