This Sunday, March 14, the expected 2021 Grammy Awards gala will be held, after being postponed on January 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The event that recognizes the best of the music industry in the period from September 1, 2019 to August 30, 2020, will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. This year, the independent rooms and venues affected by COVID-19 will be honored, for which it will be the workers of rooms such as Trobadour, Hotel Café, Apollo Theater or The Station Inn, who will be in charge of presenting the different categories.
Among the stars nominated for the 2021 Grammy Awards that stand out, is the British Dua Lipa with five different categories, followed by the North American Taylor Swift, with four, continue Billie Eilish and Beyoncé, with three each.
Check out the full list of artists nominated for the 2021 Grammy Awards below.
Album of the year
- Folklore, by Taylor Swift
- Hollywood’s Bleeding by Post Malone
- Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), by Black Pumas
- Chilombo, by Jhene Aiko
- Everyday Life by Coldplay
- Women in Music Pt. III, by HAIM
- Future Nostalgia, by Dua Lipa
- Djesse Vol. 3, by Jacob Collier.
Song of the year
- “Dont Start Now”, by Dua Lipa
- “Cardigan” by Taylor Swift
- “Black Parade” by Beyoncé
- Roddy Ricch’s “The Box”
- “I Cant Breathe”, by HER
- “Circles” by Post Malone
- “F the world was ending”, by Julia Michaels
- “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish.
Record of the year
- “Don’t start now”, by Dua Lipa
- “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish
- “Black Parade” by Beyoncé
- “Colors”, by Black Pumas
- “Rockstar” by Da Baby and Roddy Ricch
- “Circles” by Post Malone
- “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion with Beyoncé
- Say so, by Doja Cat.
Best New Artist
- Doja cat
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Ingrid andress
- Phoebe Bridgers
- CHIKA
- Noah cyrus
- DSmoke
- Kaytranada.
Best Pop Solo Song
- “Dont start now”, by Dua Lipa
- “Say So” by Doja Cat
- “Yummy” by Justin Bieber
- “Cardigan” by Taylor Swift
- “Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish
- “Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles.
Best Pop Album
- Folklore, by Taylor Swift
- Future Nostalgia, by Dua Lipa
- Fine Line by Harry Styles
- Chromatica by Lady Gaga
- Changes by Justin Bieber.
Best Pop Duo / Group Song
- “Un Día” (One Day), by J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
- “Intentions” by Justin Bieber
- “Dynamite” by BTS
- “Rain On Me”, by Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
- Taylor Swift’s “Exile” with Bon Iver.
Best Rock Song
- “Kyoto” by Phoebe Bridgers
- “Lost In Yesterday” by Tame Impala
- “Not” by Big Thief
- “Shameika” by Fiona Apple
- “Stay High” by Brittany Howard.
Best Rock Album
- A Hero’s Death, by Fontaines DC
- Kiwanuka, by Michael Kiwanuka ‘
- Daylight by Grace Porter
- Sound & Fury by Sturgill Simpson ‘
- The New Abnormal, The Strokes.
Best Rock Performance
- “Shameika” by Fiona Apple
- “Not” by Big Thief Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers
- Haim’s “The Steps”
- “Stay High” by Brittany Howard
- “Daylight” by Grace Potter.
Best Alternative Music Album
- Fetch The Bolt Cutters by Fiona Apple
- Hyperspace by Beck Punisher, by Phoebe Bridgers
- Jaime by Brittany Howard
- The Slow Rush by Tame Impala.
Best Latin Pop Album
- For the First Time, by Camilo
- Table for Two, by Kany García
- Pausa, by Ricky Martin
- 3:33, by Debi Nova
- YHLQMDLG, by Bad Bunny.
Best Latin Alternative Rock Album
- Aura, from Bajofondo
- Monster by Cami
- Flying over, from Prophetic Culture
- The Conquest of Space, by Fito Paéz
- Miss Colombia, from Lido Pimienta.
Best Latin Tropical Album
- My Tumbao, by José Alberto
- Infinito, by Edwin Bonilla
- I continue Singing to Love, by Jorge Celedón
- 40, by Grupo Niche
- Christmas memories, by Victor Manuelle.
Best Country Album
- Lady Like by Ingrid Andress
- Your Life Is A Record, by Brandy Clark
- Wildcard, by Miranda Lambert
- Nightfall from Little Big Town
- Never Will by Ashley McBryde.
Best Country Song
- “Bluebird”, by Miranda Lambert
- “The Bones” by Maren Morris
- “Crowded Table” by The Highwomen
- “More Hearts Than Mine”, by Ingrid Andress
- “Some People Do” by Old Dominion.
Best Solo Country Performance
- “Stick That In Your Country Song” by Eric Church
- “Who You Thought I Was”, by Brandy Clark
- “When My Amy Prays” by Vince Gill
- “Black Like Me” by Mickey Guyton
- “Bluebird”, by Miranda Lambert.
Best Country Duo / Group Performance
- Brothers Osborne’s “All Night”
- “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
- “Ocean” by Lady A
- “Sugar Coat” by Little Big Town
- “Some People Do” by Old Dominion.
Best Metal Performance
- “Bum-Rush” by Body Count
- “Underneath” by Code Orange
- “The In-Between” by In This Moment
- Poppy’s “Blood Money”
- “Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Ax) Live”, by Power Trip.
Best Rap Song
- “Lil Baby” by The Bigger Picture
- “Roddy Ricch” by The Box
- “Laugh Now Cry Later” by Drake Ft. Lil Durk
- “Rockstar” by DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch
- “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé.
Best Rap Performance
- “Deep Reverence” by Big Sean Ft. Nipsey Hussle
- “Bop” by DaBaby
- “What’s Poppin” by Jack Harlow
- “The Bigger Picture” by Lil Baby
- “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé
- “Dior” by Pop Smoke.
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- “Rockstar”, DaBaby FT. Roddy Ricch
- “Laugh Now, Cry Later” by Drake Ft. Lil Durk
- Anderson .Paak’s “Lockdown”
- “The Box” by Roddy Ricch
- “Highest In The Room” by Travis Scott.
Best Rap Album
- Black Habits by D Smoke
- Alfredo by Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist
- A Written Testimony by Jay Electronica
- King’s Disease by Nas
- The Allegory by Royce Da 5′9.
Best Regional Mexican Album
- Made In Mexico, by Alejandro Fernández
- La Serenata, by Lupita Infante
- Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1, by Natalia Lafourcade
- Dancing Sones And Huapangos With Mariachi Sol De Mexico By José Hernández, by José Hernández
- AYAYAY! By Christian Nodal.
Best Video Clip
- “Goliath” by Woookid
- “Lock Down” by Anderson.Paak
- “Life is good”, from Futuro with Drake
- “Adore You” by Harry Styles
- “Brown Skin Girl” by Beyoncé.
Producer of the Year
- Jack Atonoff
- Dan auerbach
- Dave cobb
- Flying lotus
- Andrew Watt.
Best Soundtrack
- Ad astra
- Becoming
- Joker
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
Best musical film
- Story by Beastie Boys
- Black is King by Beyoncé
- Love Supreme by We Are Freestyle
- The Sound of My Voice by Linda Ronstadt
- That Little Band From Texas by ZZ Top.
2021 Grammy Awards, latest news:
