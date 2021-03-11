This Sunday, March 14, the expected 2021 Grammy Awards gala will be held, after being postponed on January 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event that recognizes the best of the music industry in the period from September 1, 2019 to August 30, 2020, will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. This year, the independent rooms and venues affected by COVID-19 will be honored, for which it will be the workers of rooms such as Trobadour, Hotel Café, Apollo Theater or The Station Inn, who will be in charge of presenting the different categories.

Among the stars nominated for the 2021 Grammy Awards that stand out, is the British Dua Lipa with five different categories, followed by the North American Taylor Swift, with four, continue Billie Eilish and Beyoncé, with three each.

Check out the full list of artists nominated for the 2021 Grammy Awards below.

Album of the year

Folklore, by Taylor Swift

Hollywood’s Bleeding by Post Malone

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), by Black Pumas

Chilombo, by Jhene Aiko

Everyday Life by Coldplay

Women in Music Pt. III, by HAIM

Future Nostalgia, by Dua Lipa

Djesse Vol. 3, by Jacob Collier.

Song of the year

“Dont Start Now”, by Dua Lipa

“Cardigan” by Taylor Swift

“Black Parade” by Beyoncé

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box”

“I Cant Breathe”, by HER

“Circles” by Post Malone

“F the world was ending”, by Julia Michaels

“Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish.

Record of the year

“Don’t start now”, by Dua Lipa

“Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish

“Black Parade” by Beyoncé

“Colors”, by Black Pumas

“Rockstar” by Da Baby and Roddy Ricch

“Circles” by Post Malone

“Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion with Beyoncé

Say so, by Doja Cat.

Best New Artist

Doja cat

Megan Thee Stallion

Ingrid andress

Phoebe Bridgers

CHIKA

Noah cyrus

DSmoke

Kaytranada.

Best Pop Solo Song

“Dont start now”, by Dua Lipa

“Say So” by Doja Cat

“Yummy” by Justin Bieber

“Cardigan” by Taylor Swift

“Everything I Wanted” by Billie Eilish

“Watermelon Sugar” by Harry Styles.

Best Pop Album

Folklore, by Taylor Swift

Future Nostalgia, by Dua Lipa

Fine Line by Harry Styles

Chromatica by Lady Gaga

Changes by Justin Bieber.

Best Pop Duo / Group Song

“Un Día” (One Day), by J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy

“Intentions” by Justin Bieber

“Dynamite” by BTS

“Rain On Me”, by Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift’s “Exile” with Bon Iver.

Best Rock Song

“Kyoto” by Phoebe Bridgers

“Lost In Yesterday” by Tame Impala

“Not” by Big Thief

“Shameika” by Fiona Apple

“Stay High” by Brittany Howard.

Best Rock Album

A Hero’s Death, by Fontaines DC

Kiwanuka, by Michael Kiwanuka ‘

Daylight by Grace Porter

Sound & Fury by Sturgill Simpson ‘

The New Abnormal, The Strokes.

Best Rock Performance

“Shameika” by Fiona Apple

“Not” by Big Thief Kyoto – Phoebe Bridgers

Haim’s “The Steps”

“Stay High” by Brittany Howard

“Daylight” by Grace Potter.

Best Alternative Music Album

Fetch The Bolt Cutters by Fiona Apple

Hyperspace by Beck Punisher, by Phoebe Bridgers

Jaime by Brittany Howard

The Slow Rush by Tame Impala.

Best Latin Pop Album

For the First Time, by Camilo

Table for Two, by Kany García

Pausa, by Ricky Martin

3:33, by Debi Nova

YHLQMDLG, by Bad Bunny.

Best Latin Alternative Rock Album

Aura, from Bajofondo

Monster by Cami

Flying over, from Prophetic Culture

The Conquest of Space, by Fito Paéz

Miss Colombia, from Lido Pimienta.

Best Latin Tropical Album

My Tumbao, by José Alberto

Infinito, by Edwin Bonilla

I continue Singing to Love, by Jorge Celedón

40, by Grupo Niche

Christmas memories, by Victor Manuelle.

Best Country Album

Lady Like by Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is A Record, by Brandy Clark

Wildcard, by Miranda Lambert

Nightfall from Little Big Town

Never Will by Ashley McBryde.

Best Country Song

“Bluebird”, by Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” by Maren Morris

“Crowded Table” by The Highwomen

“More Hearts Than Mine”, by Ingrid Andress

“Some People Do” by Old Dominion.

Best Solo Country Performance

“Stick That In Your Country Song” by Eric Church

“Who You Thought I Was”, by Brandy Clark

“When My Amy Prays” by Vince Gill

“Black Like Me” by Mickey Guyton

“Bluebird”, by Miranda Lambert.

Best Country Duo / Group Performance

Brothers Osborne’s “All Night”

“10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

“Ocean” by Lady A

“Sugar Coat” by Little Big Town

“Some People Do” by Old Dominion.

Best Metal Performance

“Bum-Rush” by Body Count

“Underneath” by Code Orange

“The In-Between” by In This Moment

Poppy’s “Blood Money”

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of the Ax) Live”, by Power Trip.

Best Rap Song

“Lil Baby” by The Bigger Picture

“Roddy Ricch” by The Box

“Laugh Now Cry Later” by Drake Ft. Lil Durk

“Rockstar” by DaBaby Ft. Roddy Ricch

“Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé.

Best Rap Performance

“Deep Reverence” by Big Sean Ft. Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” by DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” by Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” by Lil Baby

“Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion Ft. Beyoncé

“Dior” by Pop Smoke.

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Rockstar”, DaBaby FT. Roddy Ricch

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” by Drake Ft. Lil Durk

Anderson .Paak’s “Lockdown”

“The Box” by Roddy Ricch

“Highest In The Room” by Travis Scott.

Best Rap Album

Black Habits by D Smoke

Alfredo by Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist

A Written Testimony by Jay Electronica

King’s Disease by Nas

The Allegory by Royce Da 5′9.

Best Regional Mexican Album

Made In Mexico, by Alejandro Fernández

La Serenata, by Lupita Infante

Un Canto Por México, Vol. 1, by Natalia Lafourcade

Dancing Sones And Huapangos With Mariachi Sol De Mexico By José Hernández, by José Hernández

AYAYAY! By Christian Nodal.

Best Video Clip

“Goliath” by Woookid

“Lock Down” by Anderson.Paak

“Life is good”, from Futuro with Drake

“Adore You” by Harry Styles

“Brown Skin Girl” by Beyoncé.

Producer of the Year

Jack Atonoff

Dan auerbach

Dave cobb

Flying lotus

Andrew Watt.

Best Soundtrack

Ad astra

Becoming

Joker

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Best musical film

Story by Beastie Boys

Black is King by Beyoncé

Love Supreme by We Are Freestyle

The Sound of My Voice by Linda Ronstadt

That Little Band From Texas by ZZ Top.

