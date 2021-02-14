Some stocks are still miles away from their pre-March 2020 slump. Grammer shares belong to this group. And at first glance, the course blues seem justified. The automotive and commercial vehicle supplier reported an operating loss of around 49 million euros for 2020. By Jörg Lang

At second glance, however, the stock market valuation shows that there is no turnaround potential in the current price. The numbers in the second half of the year weren’t all that bad.

Grammer is active in two business areas. One includes components and systems for car interiors, such as headrests or consoles. The second area is seating systems for commercial vehicles and trains. Here the Upper Palatinate have a leading market position. The passenger car sector is twice as large, but most of the money is earned in seating systems. The company has an eventful past on the stock exchange. In 2017, a controversial group of investors around the Hastor family tried to obtain a significant stake. Ningbo Jifeng performed as the White Knight. With a takeover offer for 61.25 euros, the Chinese auto supplier increased its stake in the company by over 80 percent.

Operationally black again

Grammer was of course hit hard by the shutdown in spring 2020. The complete loss was made in the second quarter when nothing worked. The company has accelerated the restructuring process that it initiated before the Corona crisis due to the lull in the automotive industry. That already worked in the third quarter. Grammer achieved an operating profit of 22.4 million euros without any extra costs. It can be assumed that the trend reversal has stabilized in the fourth quarter.

What’s next Of course, the automotive and commercial vehicle markets are very cyclical. Future development is difficult to predict. What is clear, however, is that the market in China is doing well. In Europe and America there are economic stimulus programs that could lead to more demand at Grammer. If business picks up, it meets a leaner cost structure. This means that the margin can rise by over five percent.

That would also work like a turbo for the stock. On the stock exchange, Grammer is valued at 316 million euros. With a sales potential of two billion euros and a margin of five percent, a company value of one billion euros would not be too high. If you subtract the net debt, you would have a value of around 600 million euros. As a result, the share could double.