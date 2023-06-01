After the farewells of Fabio Fazio and Lucia Annunziata, Rai would be about to lose another leading face, that of Massimo Gramellini. The journalist would be about to switch to La7, even if he held back in Repubblica: “I haven’t decided yet”. If this were to be the case, Rai 3 would lose another fixed point of its schedule. During the last episode of his program Le Parole, the Corriere journalist had greeted the audience with words that smacked of parting: “This program has become a small part of your life – said Gramellini – I realize it when I meet someone you on the street. There couldn’t be a better compliment for us. But ‘public’ also means public service. I want to thank Rai, so mistreated. Beyond and above the appetite for power to which it has been the subject since its inception, this company is full of extraordinary workers, technicians and managers. I’ve been lucky enough to work with many of them.”

“A great RAI executive from the past told me that the public service does not consist in having all the stories of reality in the same programme, but the possibility of choosing different programs that tell reality in different ways. Each spectator, by paying the license fee, finances not only his own freedom of choice, but also that of others. He finances the newsstand where each of us can read the newspaper he prefers. We aspire to be one of those newspapers. Not an arena where you clash violently. We are more like a group of friends who get together on a Saturday night to tell each other about the week, exchange opinions, have a few laughs and, if it happens, a cry. Before making one even now – Gramellini concluded – let’s say goodbye with a smile “.

As mentioned, Gramellini would be ready to switch to La7, Urbano Cairo’s channel which is also the publisher of RCS, a group in which Gramellini works as a columnist for Corriere della Sera. The journalist would occupy the Saturday evening slot, with characteristics similar to those of Le parole.

Certainly Nicola Porro will not move to Rai, as had been rumored in recent days, especially after the farewell of Fazio who will be on Discovery from next year. “Up to now Piersilvio, the Cav and its managers have made me feel at home. For the next few years Mediaset will remain my family,” wrote the presenter of Quarta Repubblica on Twitter. Already in recent days, Porro had denied the possibility of taking Fazio’s place: “If there’s one thing for sure, it’s that you won’t see me instead of Fazio on Sunday evening, because I go skiing on Sundays.”