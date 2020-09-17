Highlights: Teams of returning officers left for gram panchayats in Dausa.

Collector Piyush Samaria briefed the returning officers.

RO teams left after last training.

Nominations for Panch and Sarpanch will be taken in gram panchayats from Saturday.

Three Panchayat Samiti areas of Dausa will vote during the first phase.

DausaTeams of returning officers have left for Gram Panchayats on Friday for the Gram Panchayat Election 2020. Voting for the first phase is scheduled on September 28 and nominations will be filed on Saturday, September 19. A team of returning officers from Ramkaran Joshi School in Dausa left for 94 gram panchayats in Dosa district to collect nomination papers. Returning officers were also given final training before departure.

The training officers were informed about the precautions to be taken while taking nomination papers. District Election Officer Piyush Samaria was also present during this training and he also gave directions to the returning officers. After this, District Election Officer Piyush Samaria also reviewed the arrangements made for the RO party dispatch.

Nominations will be filed for the posts of Panch and Sarpanch in the Gram Panchayats of Lavan, Lalsot and Mahua Panchayat Samiti areas in Dausa district on Saturday. Voting will be held on September 28 for all the three Panchayat Samiti areas. During this period, the District Election Officer also visited Ramkaran Joshi School and inspected the strong rooms and other rooms built there. During this time, instructions have been given to complete all preparations on time. It is worth mentioning that polling parties will leave from Ramkaran Joshi School on 27 September for the voting to be held on 28 September.

