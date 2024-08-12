Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/08/2024 – 16:53

São Paulo, August 12 – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) maintained its estimate for soybean production in Brazil in the 2023/24 season. In its monthly supply and demand report, the USDA estimated the harvest at 153 million tons. The export forecast was raised by 2 million tons, to 105 million tons. For 2024/25, the harvest estimate remained unchanged at 169 million tons.

Brazilian corn production was maintained at 122 million tons. The shipment estimate also remained unchanged, at 50 million tons. For 2024/25, the USDA maintained production at 127 million tons.

As for the Argentine soybean harvest, the projection was reduced from 49.5 million to 49 million tons. For 2024/25, the USDA estimate remained unchanged at 51 million tons.

The expectation for corn production in Argentina in 2023/24 was reduced from 52 million to 50 million tons. The expectation for shipments was cut from 37 million to 35 million tons. For 2024/25, the USDA maintained the crop forecast at 51 million tons.