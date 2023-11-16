São Paulo, 11/16 – Rail transport of grain in the United States totaled 21,395 wagons in the week ending November 4, according to the most recent grain transport report from the country’s Department of Agriculture (USDA), published this Thursday -fair. The volume represents a drop of 7% compared to the previous week and 15% compared to the corresponding period last year.

Grain transportation by barge totaled 722,661 tons in the week ending November 11th. The volume represents an increase of 8% compared to the previous week and 22% compared to the same period last year.

In the week ending November 9, 26 ships were loaded with grain at Gulf terminals, an increase of 13% year-on-year. In the 10 days from November 10th, the expectation was that 48 ships would be loaded, an increase of 4% compared to the same period last year.



