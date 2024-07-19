São Paulo, 07/19 – Rail transportation of grain in the United States totaled 20,284 railcars in the week ending July 6, according to the latest grain transportation report from the country’s Department of Agriculture (USDA), published yesterday (18). The volume represents a 5% drop compared to the previous week and a 35% increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

Grain transportation by barge totaled 277,568 tons in the week ending July 13. The volume represents a 37% drop compared to the previous week and a 33% drop compared to the same period last year.

In the week ending July 11, 23 vessels were loaded with grain at Gulf terminals, up 28 percent from a year earlier. In the 10 days beginning July 12, 40 vessels were expected to be loaded, up 8 percent from the same period last year.



