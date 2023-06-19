Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content

06/19/2023

São Paulo, 19th – Ukraine is expected to produce 24.78 million tons of corn in the 2023/24 marketing year, which will begin in October, said in a report the representation of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in Kiev.

The volume represents a drop of 8.22% compared to the previous cycle, when 27 million tons were produced. Already exports should fall about 30% in the same comparison, to 21.23 million tons.

As for wheat, Ukrainian production in the 2023/24 marketing year, which starts in July, is expected to total 16.54 million tonnes, down 20.37% from the previous season, the USDA said. Cereal exports should decrease 41.67%, to 9.8 million tons.























