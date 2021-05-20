The grains closed with uneven prices in the Chicago market, with a new fall in soybeans and the advance of corn due to strong external demand.

The July contract for the oilseed fell 0.32% (US $ 1.84) to US $ 563.37 per ton, while in August it fell by 0.35% (US $ 1.93) and it was positioned at US $ 543.90 per ton.

The fundamentals for the decline were due to the decline in shipments by Brazil and low weekly exports by the United States.

The fall in by-products also influenced the fall, with a decline of 1.06% (US $ 15.65) in oil to US $ 1,449.74 per ton, while flour did so by 0.52% (US $ 2.31) and ended the day at US $ 442.13 per ton.

For its part, corn gained 0.94% (US $ 2.46) and stood at US $ 261.60 per ton, thanks to good international demand and uncertainty about what volume the Brazilian harvest will provide, whose dry climate puts the yields at stake, indicated the Rosario Stock Exchange (BCR).

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported today a new sale of yellow grain to China for 1.22 million tons, marking the sixth day with purchases from the Asian giant.

Finally, wheat fell 0.58% (US $ 1.47) and closed at US $ 248.11 per ton, as a consequence of the good production prospects of the state of Kansas, the district that contributes the most cereal to the United States.