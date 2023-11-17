Russell finally on track

From the point of view of the results on paper, the second and only session of free practice for the Las Vegas GP (given the suspension and cancellation of PL1) did not provide encouraging results for the Mercedesstopped in ninth place with Lewis Hamilton and al 12th with George Russell.

For the latter, as well as for his teammate, the first experience on the Strip street circuit was nevertheless interesting and fun, despite taking into consideration the various difficulties that emerged during a night faced with low temperatures and which ended at four o’clock. of the morning: “It was nice to finally be able to leave after quite a long day – he has declared – but it was really great to get out on the trackobviously on a very fast circuit, probably with the highest top speeds of the year.”

Fun lap after lap

A positive first impact for the #63, in a mix of positive emotions and aspects to take into consideration in view of the race, even more so in a weekend where the low temperatures will put the drivers to the test, especially in terms of tire management: “Obviously racing at night is quite spectacular, but I think it will be an interesting race weekend – he continued – the session was dominated by tire performance and graining, and I think that’s going to hinder everyone on Sunday. The tracks evolve with each lap, so the first few laps were like driving on ice: there is no grip, you can visibly see the dirt and dust. So with every lap we learn, we all go faster, and the braking points change. It’s difficult to choose the braking point with very little downforce on the car when going at 350 km/h, but it was fun, even if it’s difficult to get a real representation because some people fitted two sets of new softs, while we only fitted one. one”.

The race strategy

Still remaining on the subject of tyres, Russell did not rule out the possibility of strategies that include numerous pit stops during the race, all in order to avoid graining: “As we know, tires, at the best of times, are difficult to make work – he added – but this is a weekend we have never experienced with graining. Last year we experienced a bit of that due to the nature of the tyre, but with these cold temperatures I think if you can get the tires to work it should be easy to do one stop. But with this graining you could make two, three, four stops“.