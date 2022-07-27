Work has resumed in the three Ukrainian Black Sea ports of Odessa, Chornomorsk and Pivdeny involved in the agreement that unlocked grain exports from Ukraine. This was announced by the Navy of Kiev specifying that “the departures and arrivals of ships in the ports will be carried out by forming a convoy that will accompany the lead ship”.

But from Moscow, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Andrey Rudenko, is now asking for the part of the Istanbul agreement to be implemented which provides for an end to the sanctions on the export of Russian wheat and fertilizers, or the agreement could jump: “Nothing is to be excluded “, he warned.

Rudenko recalled that the parties have agreed on the “simultaneous” implementation of two documents: the first concerning the unblocking of Ukrainian ports and the second, between Russia and the UN, which concerns the partial lifting of sanctions against Russia on grain exports and fertilizers.