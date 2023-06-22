An important reaction registered today the future prices of corn and wheat in the international marketgiven the uncertain production expectations that arise for both grains in the United States and China.

Samuel Sarmiento, economist, futures adviser to the Chicago Stock Exchangeagricultural policies and agroindustry, announced that in this scenario, this Wednesday, corn futures to July 2023 gained 10.7 dollars to settle at 264.16 dollars, which means an estimated income for the producer of $5,578 per ton of corn (considering the BASE of 61 dollars proposed by SEGALMEX), while corn futures to September 2023 rose 12 dollars to settle at 245.46 dollars.

On the other hand, the wheat futures As of July 2023, they earned 14.2 dollars to settle at 269.88 dollars, which means an estimated income for the producer of $5,196 per ton of durum wheat and $5,213 per ton of bread wheat (considering the BASES of 33 and 34 dollars proposed by SEGALMEX for Sinaloa).