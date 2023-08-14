The global food problem is perhaps the oldest of all challenges for humanity. However, it has not yet been resolved. Because the problem is not that the Earth cannot produce enough food for its population, but that food prices are constantly rising.

The FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations) publishes monthly price indices that clearly show the exponential growth in the value of the main food group in recent decades (with the rare exception of short-term periods of falling prices for all commodities). From these data, it is clear that the political crisis that began in 2022 is not the only reason for the increase in food prices. And Russia’s exit from the grain deal in 2023 is the same.

What is pushing world food prices to constantly increase? First, no matter how trite it may sound, the growth of the world’s population plays a role (in November 2022, the mark of 8 billion people was overcome). Thus, the demand for food continues to grow. Secondly, the transformation of consumer behavior is of great importance. Thus, Asian countries (primarily China), as the income of their population grows, begin to show an increasing demand for meat (from 1980 to 2020, China increased its consumption by 4.5 times). And the growth in demand for meat increases the price not only for it, but also for all other categories of goods.

Thirdly, the energy intensity of agricultural activities is constantly increasing: new technologies, of course, increase the efficiency of the agricultural sector, but they require more and more energy, the prices of which are also rising. Fourth, in pursuit of alternative energy sources, many countries are actively producing first-generation biofuels (bioethanol and biodiesel) directly from plants that are the main food and feed crops (wheat, corn, soybeans, sugar cane, and so on). This reduces their dependence on hydrocarbon fuels, but reduces the supply of these crops on the market and, in turn, stimulates food prices.

Fifth, global climate change and fresh water shortages are constantly affecting price increases. We can observe an increased number of natural anomalies (droughts, floods and hurricanes), leading to a drop in harvests in many regions of the world and entailing bans on the export of basic food products by governments of many countries in order to keep their prices at an acceptable level, at least for their own populations. .

As for the scarcity of fresh water, it also directly affects agricultural activities in most regions of the world, since agriculture is the main consumer of fresh water resources (70%). Sixth, the COVID-19 crisis also had a significant impact on the global food market. In 2021, food price indices showed a significant increase.

Therefore, in the context of the above, it would be unfair to say that it is the events of 2022-2023 that underlie the current food crisis. To be sure, the disruption of supply chains has also played a significant role in pushing up food prices. However, this factor did not become fundamental.

At the same time, after the end of the current political crisis, one should not expect an automatic fall in prices. The only way to contain the global food problem can be an increase in the knowledge intensity of agriculture in all producing countries, including Russia. By increasing the efficiency of agricultural activities, it is possible to achieve an increase in yields and, as a result, a decrease in consumer prices for food.

However, this will still be noticeable only in the medium and long term, and not in the short term.

The author is Ph.D. in Economics, Associate Professor of the Department of World Economy, National Research University Higher School of Economics

