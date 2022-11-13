The Brazilian crop of grains, cereals and legumes should total 288.1 million tons in 2023, according to the 1st forecast of the LSPA (Systematic Survey of Agricultural Production)released on Wednesday (9.Nov.2022) by IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

This production would mean a new record in the historical series started in 1975 and represents an increase of 9.6% compared to 2022 estimates, or 25.3 million tons more.

The increase in production is mainly due to the higher production forecast for soybeans (19.1% or 22,783,143 tons), for 1st harvest corn (16.8% or 4,273,026 tons), for herbaceous cotton in seeds (2.0% or 82,558 tons), for sorghum (5.7% or 160,057 tons) and for beans 1st harvest (4.9% or 53,514 tons).

“This growth is due to the recovery of production affected in 2022, mainly soybeans that had losses in the summer crop in the states of Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and Mato Grosso do Sul. Everything indicates that we are going to recover, soy has an estimate of 142.2 million tons with growth of 19.1% compared to 2022. We also had losses in 1st harvest corn. Corn will have a production of 114.5 million with an expansion of 3.7%. We had a very good second crop in 2022, with a record in the historical series”analyzes the research manager, Carlos Barradas.

Decreases in production were estimated for rice (-3.5% or -374,380 tons), for corn 2nd crop (-0.2% or -163,690 tons), for beans 2nd crop (-9.5% or – 124,796 tons), for 3rd harvest beans (-3.7% or -24,607 tons) and for wheat (-12.1% or -1,155,066 tons).

Regarding the forecast area, there were positive changes for soybeans in grain (1.2%) and corn in grain 1st harvest (0.9%), and negative changes for rice in husk (-4.1%), the corn in grain 2nd harvest (-0.6%), sorghum (-1.5%), beans 1st harvest (-1.4%), beans 2nd harvest (-0.1%), beans 3rd crop (-0.5%), herbaceous seed cotton (-0.1%) and wheat (-1.6%).

PR AND RS HAVE THE BIGGEST GROWTH

Production should grow in the following federative units:

Paraná (28.4%);

Rio Grande do Sul (52.5%);

Goiás (1.6%);

Mato Grosso do Sul (8.4%);

Minas Gerais (2.3%);

Santa Catarina (15.2%);

Tocantins (7.0%);

Rondônia (4.1%).

Decline occurs in the following states:

Mato Grosso (-0.3%);

São Paulo (-6.5%);

Bahia (-3.3%);

Maranhao (-2.4%);

Piauí (-4.8%);

Pará (-3.3%);

Sergipe (-0.1%).

ESTIMATE FOR 2022 CROP

The survey also released the October estimate for the 2022 crop, with a record forecast of 262.8 million tons, 3.8% (or 9.6 million tons) higher than that obtained in 2021 (253.2 million tons). tonnes) and 0.3% (or 898,911 tonnes) above the September estimate.

In terms of area to be harvested, the estimate is 73.3 million hectares, 6.8% greater than in 2021 (4.7 million more hectares) and 0.1% (51,991 thousand hectares) greater than expected. In September. Rice, corn and soybeans are the 3 main products of this group, which together represent 91.6% of the estimated production and account for 87.1% of the area to be harvested.

“The production of 262.8 million is a record in the historical series, as is the production of corn (110.4 million tons) and wheat (9.6 million tons). Soybean was again affected by weather problems in Paraná, Rio Grande do Sul and Mato Grosso do Sul, with lack of rain impacting productivity and generating an annual decline of 11.5%”says Barradas.

In the comparison with the previous year, there was an increase of 10.4% in the corn area, being 6.8% in the 1st harvest corn and 11.7% in the 2nd harvest corn, in addition to a 4.8% increase in the soybean and of 10.8% in the wheat area, with a decline of 2.6% in the rice area.

When production is taken into account, the LSPA shows an increase of 15.2% for herbaceous seed cotton, 22.6% for wheat and 25.7% for corn, with a reduction of 1.1% in corn in the 1st harvest and a 36.8% increase in corn in the 2nd harvest. There were decreases of 11.5% for soybeans and 8.1% for paddy rice.

INVENTORY CAPACITY

Also released on Wednesday by the IBGE the Inventory Searchwhich showed a 3.0% increase in the total available capacity for storage in the Brazilin the 1st half of 2022 compared to the previous half, reaching 188.8 million tons.

Mato Grosso continues to have the largest storage capacity in the country, with 46.9 million tons. Rio Grande do Sul and Paraná appear soon after, with 35.1 and 32.9 million tons of capacity, respectively.

As for the types of storage, the survey showed that silos continue to predominate, having reached 96.1 million tons (50.9%) of the total useful capacity. Then appear the bulk and bulk warehouses, which reached 70 million tons of usable storable capacity, and conventional, structural and inflatable warehouses, with 22.6 million tons.

ABOUT THE LSPA

Implemented in November 1972 with the aim of meeting user demands for monthly statistical information, the LSPA (Systematic Survey of Agricultural Production) provides estimates of planted area, harvested area, quantity produced and average yield of selected products based on criteria of economic and social importance for the country.

The survey allows not only the monitoring of each crop investigated, from the planting intention phase until the end of the harvest, in the reference calendar year, but also the forecast of the following year’s crop, for which the LSPA is carried out in the months of October, November and December.

LSPA is available at Sidra.

ABOUT INVENTORY RESEARCH

The survey, which covers the entire country, aims to provide statistical information on the volume and spatial distribution of stocks of basic storable agricultural products, in addition to the units where they are stored. The data collected by the Inventory Survey are essential for public and private managers and are related to food security issues. The information is provided by the owner, trained employee or accountant of the establishment surveyed and is answered in person, by phone, email or through an online questionnaire. Results are released every semester. Data are available from Sidra.

With information from IBGE Agency.