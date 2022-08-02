Home page politics

The cargo ship “Razoni” arrives at the Bosphorus. © Khalil Hamra/AP/dpa

A ship carrying grain has left Ukraine for the first time since the Russian war of aggression began. The freighter has now arrived in Turkey. Here it should be inspected before continuing.

Istanbul – The first cargo ship loaded with Ukrainian grain since the beginning of Russia’s war of aggression has arrived in Turkey for inspection. The freighter “Razoni” arrived with around 26,000 tons of corn from Ukraine at the Black Sea entrance to the Bosphorus Strait running through Istanbul and anchored at the assigned point, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

Representatives of Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations should therefore go on board and inspect the ship on Wednesday morning. This is to ensure, among other things, that no weapons are loaded. The freighter is then to pass the Bosphorus. The ship, flying the flag of the West African state of Sierra Leone, is heading for Lebanon.

The freighter was the first ship to leave the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Monday as part of the grain agreement signed by Ukraine and Russia. The ship first had to be guided safely via a special sea corridor through mined waters near the Ukrainian coast.

With the deliveries from the Ukraine, millions of tons of grain should once again be available for the world market. Before the Russian war of aggression, Ukraine was one of the most important grain exporters in the world. Billions of dollars are at stake for the country.

War opponents Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement with Turkey separately on July 22, through the mediation of the United Nations, in Istanbul to allow grain exports from Ukraine from three ports. This also marked the establishment of the control center in Istanbul. dpa