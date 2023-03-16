The agreement, which is set to expire later this month, has been renewed for a period of 120 days, amid fears that reducing its validity period will lead to logistical problems.

The agreement, concluded in July last year, provided safe passage for ships carrying grain with the aim of reducing global food shortages by allowing the resumption of exports from three ports in Ukraine, a major producer of grain and oilseeds.

What products are being exported?

Under the agreement, which provides for the establishment of a safe passage for the passage of ships, about 24.6 million tons of agricultural products were shipped, including 12.2 million tons of corn.

Wheat shipments amounted to about 6.7 million tons, while other commodities included rapeseed, sunflower oil, sunflower flour and barley.

Most of these shipments went to China (5.4 million tons), Spain (4.3 million tons) and Turkey (2.7 million tons).

What points can be changed in the agreement?

The main potential change in the agreement is to reduce its renewal period to 60 days from 120 days, which Russia supports but Ukraine opposes.

The shortening of the period is significant as shipments of grain are usually delayed in the run-up to the renewal date due to the potential risk of the deal collapsing, which, if it occurs, will strand many ships in the region.

According to industrial sources, about 60 commercial ships are still stuck around Ukrainian ports, compared to more than 90 ships that were stuck in February 2022.

A shorter term for renewing the deal is likely to significantly reduce the volume of grain and oilseed shipments leaving Ukraine through the waterway as companies worry about what might happen to the shipments.

Shipping companies are refusing to allow their ships to sail through the corridor until they know the outcome of the ongoing talks on the deal.

Ukraine said it would like to extend the agreement for at least a year and add the port of Mykolaiv to the list of ports covered by the initiative.

The three ports covered by the agreement are Odessa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenye, with a total shipping capacity of about three million tons per month.

Shipping data for 2021 showed that Mykolaiv is the second largest grain port in Ukraine, so its entry into the agreement would allow for the shipment of a higher volume of grains and oilseeds.

Russia refuses to renew the agreement any longer until concrete steps are taken to lift the ban on its agricultural exports.

The sanctions did not explicitly target Russia’s agricultural exports, but Moscow says the ban on its payments, logistics and insurance companies is an impediment to exporting grain and fertilizer.

Some argue that Russia will also ask the West to ease restrictions on the state agricultural bank, which will facilitate Russian exports.

Did the agreement succeed in alleviating the food crisis?

Reducing the volume of shipments from Ukraine caused a global crisis in terms of food prices.

Agricultural production has also been affected by other factors, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and weather conditions such as drought in both Argentina and the United States.

The waterway has contributed to a partial recovery in food shipments sailing from Ukraine, but it is still well below levels before the Russian military operation and it is clear that it will not fully recover in the near future.

Transporting grain to and from Ukrainian ports is difficult and expensive, prompting Ukrainian farmers to cut down on planting crops such as wheat and corn after many of them had to sell last year’s crops at a loss due to very low local prices.

Did the agreement help reduce global wheat prices?

Chicago Board of Trade wheat prices skyrocketed after Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.

Wheat prices are now at pre-conflict levels as prices have fallen due to Ukraine exporting millions of tons of wheat through the waterway.

Among other factors that led to lower prices, Russia’s wheat harvest increased last year and reached record levels, in addition to the pessimistic expectations of global economies and the appreciation of the dollar.

Prices of wheat-based staples, such as bread and pasta, remain well above pre-military levels in many developing countries despite lower Chicago futures, weaker local currencies and higher energy prices adding to transportation and packaging costs.

What about insurance?