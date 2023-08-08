Blinken: US resolved Russia’s issues on grain deal, but Moscow did not give an answer

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Washington had resolved Russia’s issues regarding the grain deal. He stated this in an interview with Radio France Internationale. (RFI)the text of which was published by the American diplomatic department.

Blinken said he sent letters to the banks in which he indicated that the country’s authorities supported the export of Russian grain, and explained that one should not be afraid of sanctions due to any interaction with Russian grain.

As for specific indications of potential issues such as banking, shipping, and so on, we have done our best to make sure these issues are resolved. Anthony BlinkenUS Secretary of State

He added that the United Nations (UN) has submitted its proposals to Russia to resolve those issues that are of concern to Moscow, but the Russian side has not yet given its answer.

The United States demands clarity from Russia on the terms of the resumption of the deal

On August 4, the head of the State Department’s sanctions office, James O’Brien, spoke about the US demand for Russia to clarify what conditions must be met for it to be ready to resume the grain deal. According to him, Moscow has put forward a number of different demands, all of them related to the fact that various Russian institutions do not receive services from the private sector.

He emphasized that Washington is ready to make an effort to help with any of these issues, noting that the United States does not understand what exactly “Russia considers success.”

What conditions does Russia put forward for the resumption of the deal?

On August 2, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Russia was preparing to return to talks on a grain deal. Her words were commented by the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov, noting that Moscow is really ready to immediately return to the grain deal, but subject to the conditions of the Russian side.

Moscow is ready to immediately return to the grain deal. But after the conditions for Russia are met Dmitry Peskovpress secretary of the President of Russia

Among the necessary conditions for the resumption of the deal, among other things, is the requirement for Western countries to take a number of measures to remove restrictions on disconnecting Rosselkhozbank from SWIFT. It was noted that the West does not plan to reconnect the Russian bank to the international payment system, even though these are Moscow’s conditions for the restoration of the grain deal.

According to sources in the UN and the European Union, this decision was due to the fears of the West that then the bank would be used not only to support transactions for the export of grain and fertilizers, but also for other purposes. According to them, the only step that representatives of Western countries are ready to take is connecting a subsidiary of Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT.

The UN proposed a way to arrange settlements through the Russian Agricultural Bank

UN Secretary General António Guterres made proposals to fulfill Russia’s conditions on the grain deal in his letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the representative of the head of the world organization Stefan Dujarric, in the document, among other things, Guterres touches on proposals for settlement through the Russian Agricultural Bank.

The purpose of the letter is to remove obstacles to financial transactions through the Russian Agricultural Bank, which the Russian Federation has repeatedly insisted on. Stéphane DujarricRepresentative of the UN Secretary General

At the same time, Dmitry Peskov noted that the letter of the UN Secretary General only presented a certain action plan for the grain deal and promises to someday fulfill the conditions of Russia. He added that at the moment it is impossible to return to the grain deal, because it is not being implemented.