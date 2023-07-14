Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Minister of Agriculture Alexey Gordeyev during a visit to the exhibition “Russian Field Day 2007” in a grain field. © ITAR-TASS/imago (archive photo)

If the grain deal with Ukraine is not extended, the agreement is at risk of coming to an end. But President Putin is ready for another option.

Moscow – The grain deal will expire in a few days. In a recent speech, President Vladimir Putin threatened not to renew the UN-brokered deal if the West does not heed Russian demands. The deal has been willingly extended many times. “Well, enough is enough after all,” he concluded. At the same time, Putin wants to leave a door open.

Will Putin scrap the grain deal? “Not a single point of the Russian Federation fulfilled!”

Putin gave it to be understood that the Kremlin could suspend its participation in the agreement and only get involved again if the West eased some of the EU sanctions on its fertilizer and food exports. “We can suspend our participation in this agreement. If everyone says again that all promises made to us will be fulfilled, let them fulfill that promise,” Putin said. If the promises are fulfilled, the agreement will be “rejoined immediately.”

The President pointed out that Russian demands have so far not been taken into account in the deal. “Nothing, I would like to stress that, nothing at all has been fulfilled. This is a one goal game. Not a single point related to the interests of the Russian Federation has been fulfilled,” Putin said loudly interfax on Thursday (July 13) in Moscow on questions from journalists. Russia will wait with the grain agreement “as long as it takes to fulfill the commitments and promises given to us,” said Putin.

Ukraine war: is the grain deal with Russia ending? “I still have time”

Should the West meet Russia’s demands, an extension might even be conceivable. “We’ll think about it. There are still a few days left. We will think about what to do,” Putin said in an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin, which the TV channel Rossiya-24 broadcast in excerpts. But Putin omits details about the grain agreement.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who was also in Kiev because of the grain deal, had words of praise. Guterres sincerely wishes to fulfill the terms of the Grains Agreement. “I have no doubt about that,” Putin said. However, Western countries would not keep their promises.

Grain deal with Ukraine: UN negotiates deal with Putin

To save the expiring grain deal, Guterres wrote a letter to Putin. In it, the UN Secretary-General put forward a proposal to reconcile last year’s memorandum of understanding with the continuation of exports to allow further flow of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Wednesday. The UN emphasized the importance of continuing the global food supply.

Last summer, the grain agreement was negotiated with the mediation of the United Nations and Turkey, which allows Ukraine to export grain by sea to a limited extent. In return, the government in Moscow demanded relief from the sanctions for its fertilizer and food exports, such as insurance, freight and financing. (bohy)