The cargo ship “Razoni” at the entrance to the Bosphorus. The ship loaded with around 26,000 tons of corn from the Ukraine has meanwhile arrived in Turkey. © Khalil Hamra/AP/dpa

The grain carrier “Razoni” from Ukraine has safely reached the Bosphorus Strait, which runs through Istanbul. Now the ship is to be inspected by Ukrainian and Russian representatives.

Istanbul – The first cargo ship loaded with Ukrainian grain since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression is to be inspected in Istanbul before continuing to Lebanon. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, inspectors from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations will board the Razoni freighter on Wednesday morning.

The ship loaded with around 26,000 tons of corn from Ukraine arrived on Tuesday evening at the Black Sea entrance to the Bosphorus Strait running through Istanbul and anchored there shortly after 9 p.m. local time.

The “Razoni” was the first ship to leave the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Monday as part of the grain agreement signed by Ukraine and Russia. First, it had to be guided safely through mined waters near the Ukrainian coast via a special sea corridor.

New agreement enables grain export

War opponents Ukraine and Russia signed an agreement with Turkey separately on July 22, through the mediation of the United Nations, in Istanbul to allow grain exports from Ukraine from three ports. This also marked the establishment of the coordination center in Istanbul, which is staffed by representatives of the four parties.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, the inspectors of the center will be brought to the freighter by boat. Among other things, they should ensure that no weapons are loaded. The freighter, flying the flag of the West African state of Sierra Leone, is then to pass the Bosporus. It was initially unclear how long the inspection would take. The destination of the ship is the Lebanese port of Tripoli.

Ukraine is considered an important exporter

With the deliveries from the Ukraine, millions of tons of grain should once again be available for the world market. The food is urgently needed, especially in Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The United Nations recently warned of the worst famine in decades.

Before the Russian war of aggression, Ukraine was one of the most important grain exporters in the world. Billions of dollars are at stake for the country. dpa