Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to refuse negotiations. Putin commented on partial mobilization in Russia. News ticker on war diplomacy.

Grains deal at risk: Putin threatens an end in response to the Crimean bridge explosion.

Putin threatens an end in response to the Crimean bridge explosion.

Kyiv believes in the end of Putin regime: prospect of another Russian government in Moscow?

This News ticker on diplomatic developments in the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Update from October 13, 4:15 p.m.: “Massive” attacks on Ukraine do not “currently” appear necessary to Putin, he said on Friday. “There are other tasks at the moment. After that we will see,” he continued after a summit meeting of representatives of former Soviet republics in Kazakhstan. Only on Thursday, however, did Russia continue the hail of bombs on Ukrainian cities.

The Kremlin chief was open to talks with Ukraine and mediation efforts by countries like Turkey. However, he sees “honestly no need” for a possible meeting with US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia in November.

Grain agreement in the Ukraine war before the end? – Putin threatens Crimea explosion

Because of the explosion on the Crimean bridge, Putin also threatened to end the grain agreement with Ukraine. The Russian secret service FSB has information that the explosive device for the bridge came by sea from Odessa, he said. “If it turns out that the humanitarian corridors for grain exports were used for this, then we will close them.” At the moment, however, there is no definitive evidence of this, he admitted.

The day before, Putin’s adviser Yuri Ushakov questioned the extension of the agreement because promises made to Russia to relax sanctions on food and fertilizer exports had not been kept.

Ukraine war: According to Putin, Russia’s partial mobilization is almost complete

Update from October 13, 3:55 p.m.: According to Vladimir Putin, the ongoing partial mobilization of reservists in Russia should be completed in the next two weeks. In the “foreseeable future” he sees no need to call in more reservists. Of a total of 300,000 reservists, 222,000 were called up. Of these, 16,000 men are deployed in combat. That’s what the Kremlin chief said on Friday at the conclusion of a summit in the Kazakh city of Astana in Central Asia.

Putin countered public fears that a second wave of mobilization could be planned. “No proposals have been received from the Department of Defense in this regard, nor do I see any need for the foreseeable future,” he said. In Russia, the call-up of reservists at the end of September caused many to panic and flee to neighboring ex-Soviet states.

On Friday, Kremlin boss Putin commented on the partial mobilization in Russia. © Konstantin Zavrazhin/AFP

Ukraine War: Training Mission for Soldiers

Update from October 13, 10:15 am: The EU once again assures Ukraine of its support. The EU states have now agreed on a training mission for Ukrainian soldiers. Training programs are planned for around 15,000 soldiers, as several diplomats from the German Press Agency said. Although Ukraine is aspiring to join the EU, it is not yet a member.

Negotiations with Russia? Selenskyj makes a clear announcement to Putin

Update from October 13, 8:30 a.m.: In his daily video address on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed a decision by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. In a resolution on Thursday, they first described the Russian regime as “terrorist”. However, the decision also strengthened the 44-year-old in his position on negotiations with the Russian regime.

Zelenskyj called the resolution a “very important political signal”. With this one shows all countries in the world “that there is nothing to discuss with this terrorist group, which has appropriated Russia and unleashed the most heinous war in Europe for 80 years”. The Ukrainian President continues to position himself clearly against direct negotiations with the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin. In addition, the head of state comments on “cannon fodder” on the Russian side.

Zelenskyy’s adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, had already rejected direct talks between the two presidents on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continues to clearly reject direct negotiations with the Russian regime. © -/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/AP/dpa

Ukraine-News: IAEA chief Grossi sees progress in the safety of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant

Update from October 13, 9:55 p.m.: The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, spoke positively about the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant after talks with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine. “The work goes on and I think we’re making good progress,” said Grossi on Thursday evening in Kyiv about his plans for a security zone around the contested Ukrainian nuclear power plant. However, there were no concrete signals of approval from Moscow and Kyiv.

Grossi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week. This week he traveled to see Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg, who signaled a willingness to talk. On Thursday, the IAEA Director General was again in Kyiv and spoke with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. However, the Ukrainian chief diplomat made it clear that Kyiv is demanding more than the ceasefire proposed by the IAEA around the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant. “I have reiterated that Russia must withdraw from the facility to ensure nuclear safety,” Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Russian war criminals before criminal court in The Hague? Chief prosecutor calls condition to Ukraine

Update from October 13, 8:40 p.m.: According to chief prosecutor Karim Khan, Ukraine could extradite suspected Russian war criminals to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague. This is possible if the trial cannot take place in Ukraine for legal reasons, the chief prosecutor said on Thursday.

Russia is not a party to the Hague Criminal Court. “Legally, this is not an obstacle to our jurisdiction,” Khan said at a press conference. If “necessary” and if there “is any reason why these trials cannot take place in Ukraine, (…) I am sure that there would be cooperation with Ukraine”. launched its own investigation into the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, the Criminal Court stated that it was important for Ukraine to bring the suspects to justice itself whenever possible.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: will Zelenskyy and Putin meet at the G20 summit?

First report from October 13th: Munich/Kyiv/Moscow — The government in Kyiv continues to categorically refuse direct and personal talks with the Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in the Ukraine-Russia war. Mykhailo Podolyak, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s most important adviser, explained the reasons for this strict rejection in an interview

“At the moment it is not clear how Mr Zelenskyy will take part in the summit. The President has said that Putin is gradually losing his power in Russia and there is no point in negotiating with him. He doesn’t set the strategy for the future Russia, so there’s no point in signing anything or discussing anything with Mr. Putin,” Podolyak said in an interview with the picture with a view to the G20 summit in Bali in mid-November.

Negotiations in the Ukraine war: Volodymyr Zelenskyj does not want to negotiate with Vladimir Putin

“Either another party has to come to power in Russia, or we have to defeat them, so that the negotiation process will be defined by Ukraine and given to Russia as an ultimatum,” said the Ukrainian diplomat and journalist.

Either another party must come to power in Russia, or we must defeat them.

Kyiv believes in the end of the Putin regime: the prospect of another Russian government in Moscow?

The Ukrainian Spin Doctor from Kyiv further explained: “So we see no point in communicating with Mr. Putin. President Zelenskyy also suggested that other world leaders should stop considering Putin as an influential person.” And that’s not all: Podolyak predicted for future negotiations between the two warring parties: “There will be another Russia, a new negotiation process and Mr. Zelenskyy will be the dominant figure.”

The Presidential Advisor also commented on the recent massive Russian bombing of Ukrainian cities. “It’s a new phase of the war – Russia is not effective on the battlefield, Russia does not have good tactical leadership. You lose the war on the battlefield. Now Russia is focused on two things. The first direction is attacks on social services, critical infrastructures: heating, electricity, water, food, so people are suffering the most from this war,” he said. “This is a tactic of cruise missiles.”

Strict style: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. © Uncredited/Ukrainian Presidential Press Office/A/dpa

The second component is “terrorist pressure on European countries. One of the scenarios is the blowing up of their own gas pipelines. To blow up the Ukrainian gas transmission system and deprive Europe of the quantities of gas ordered,” he said in an interview with the picture: “This is intended to force Germany to obtain gas via the remaining branch of Nord Stream 2 and to approve its operation.” (pm)