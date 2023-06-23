Home page politics

Fewer and fewer ships, fewer and fewer exports: the grain agreement continues to be sluggish. The UN criticizes the lengthy inspections.

Munich – The grain agreement between Russia and Ukraine was one of the greatest diplomatic achievements of the Ukraine war. Moscow and Kiev agreed to allow ship deliveries to the attacked country. After all, many countries depend on Ukrainian agricultural products. Recently, however, exports have fallen considerably.

Grain agreement: Maize in particular is currently being exported

From June 12 to 18, the export of agricultural products through the seaports of the Odessa region fell by 33 percent compared to the previous week – to 438.1 thousand tons. This is reported by the Ukrainian Agricultural Club. In this period, nine ships were loaded, four fewer than in the previous week. “These ships are loaded but have not yet passed the necessary inspection to proceed to customers and are awaiting. Even worse indicators are expected next week as only five ships passed the entry inspection last week,” the association said.

In the 46th week of operation of the “grain corridor”, corn (80 percent of exports during this period), wheat (7 percent), and sunflower press cake (7 percent) were exported. Ukrainian products were shipped to China, Turkey, Spain, Italy and France. A total of 32.0 million tons of food were exported from August 1, 2022 to June 18, 2023 since the start of the “Grain Initiative”.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres “disappointed” with implementation of the agreement

UN Secretary-General António Guterres had recently expressed his “disappointment” with the current state of implementation of the grain agreement. Among other things, the ships are now being inspected more slowly, so that overall fewer ships reach and leave Ukrainian ports and therefore less grain arrives at the recipients, Guterres said, according to a spokesman on Tuesday (June 20, 2023) in New York City. Overall, the food exports made possible by the agreement fell by around three quarters in May compared to last October. The UN Secretary-General called on all parties involved to accelerate implementation and ensure further implementation of the agreement.

The Moscow-Kiev deal, brokered by the UN and Turkey last summer, ended Moscow’s naval blockade of Ukrainian ports several months after Russia’s war of aggression began. In return, Russia demanded the easing of Western sanctions that hampered Russian agar and fertilizer exports. Since then, the Kremlin has repeatedly complained that this demand was not implemented – and has already threatened not to extend the agreement again. This has happened several times, but most recently only by two months each time. The current extension is valid until around mid-July. (cgsc with dpa)