Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Split

State Secretary Patrick Graichen can draw lavish salaries despite temporary retirement. First he gets his salary for three months and then an “increased pension”.

Berlin – State Secretary Patrick Graichen, who has been temporarily retired, is to receive his salary for three more months. In addition to the 15,000 euros a month, he is entitled to an increased pension after three months, like her World-Zeitung, citing the Federal Ministry of Economics.

“Increased pension” for Graichen despite departure

According to the federal salary law, state secretaries are classified at salary level B11. According to the salary table, those affected are entitled to a basic salary of 15,074 euros per month. For three months, the state secretaries are entitled to a so-called increased pension for the period in which the office of state secretary has been held, but this is granted for a maximum of three years.

After that, the final pension is calculated. The Ministry did not provide any information on the amount of the increased and final pension. This depends on the length of service as a civil servant. However, this money is paid for a maximum of three years. Only then should those affected receive their pension. How high the increased pension is, however, is not certain.

Meeting of the Bundestag Economic Committee with Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Robert Habeck and State Secretary Patrick Graichen. © Kay Nietfeld

German Energy Agency is posting a new job as Managing Director

After Graichen’s departure, the federal German Energy Agency (Dena) also took action and re-advertised the position of its managing director. “It is good that we have now started the new tender so quickly. For its important work to implement the energy and climate goals, Dena needs to fill the position of CEO as soon as possible,” said the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, State Secretary for Economic Affairs Stefan Wenzel (Greens), on Thursday, one day after the publication of the tender. Michael Schäfer was originally supposed to take up the post on June 15.

The personnel caused criticism because Schäfer is the best man from Graichen, who in turn sat on the selection committee that Schäfer had proposed for the post. After allegations of nepotism, the state secretary was initially allowed to stay in Robert Habeck’s ministry (both Greens), before his departure was announced on Wednesday. Graichen has to vacate his post as a result of further internal reviews, Habeck said. The background is therefore the planned funding of a project by the BUND regional association in Berlin, on whose board Graichen’s sister sits.

Allegations of nepotism: Schäfer waives severance pay

Dena announced that she had agreed to terminate the contract with Schäfer. The Energy Agency offered him a severance package, which he declined. “Mr. Schäfer waived a severance payment because he cannot do any work for the company,” it said. The procedural error in the occupation was “exclusively on the part of the BMWK”, it said with a view to the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection (BMWK).