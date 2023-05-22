NAfter the announced separation from State Secretary Patrick Graichen, the Greens politician Philipp Nimmermann from the Hessian state government is to take over the post in the Federal Ministry of Economics.

The German press agency found out about this on Monday in Berlin, initially the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” reported on it. Nimmermann’s predecessor Graichen had to give up his post in the course of a felt affair about personal ties and the awarding of contracts.

The 57-year-old Nimmermann has been State Secretary in the Hessian Ministry of Economic Affairs since 2019 and was previously State Secretary for Finance in Schleswig-Holstein. Before entering politics, the doctor of economics held various positions at BHF Bank in Frankfurt.

In 2019, Nimmermann moved back to Hesse. According to the report, it is still unclear when exactly he will take up the new post.

Temporary retirement for Graichen

Habeck put his State Secretary Patrick Graichen on temporary retirement on May 17, 2023. Graichen admitted at the end of April that he had helped his best man to a top position at the state-owned German Energy Agency.

In the course of further investigations, a climate protection project approved by Graichen came to light. It had been requested by the Berlin state association of the environmental organization BUND – on whose board Graichen’s sister sits. Graichen’s close networking with the Öko-Institut and the Berlin think tank Agora Energiewende also caused criticism.







According to the SZ report, Nimmermann had recently taken care of various aid packages in Hesse, such as corona aid for companies or the hardship fund in the energy price crisis. In the meantime, he had also been traded for a board position at the Bundesbank.