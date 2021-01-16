Graham Stock, BlueBay strategist for Latin America.

Graham Stock (Cornwall, England, 1967) studied Spanish at school and at the age of 16, on his first major trip abroad, he went to Puertollano to live with a family he did not know and to deepen his studies of the Spanish language. “And I loved it,” he explains. That led him to graduate in Hispanic Studies from the University of Sheffield. “I wanted to study everything about Spain … culture, language, literature, and then Latin America. But I also realized that if I wanted to work my whole life on it, I needed another tool. That tool was the economy. And I was very fortunate to combine both with a career in emerging markets specializing in Latin America. “

Life has led him to teach English in Colombia, to work as an economist for the Government of Papua New Guinea and at the Economist Intelligence Unit before covering Latin America and other areas for JP Morgan in New York and London. Since 2013 he has been a sovereign bond strategist for the emerging markets team at asset manager BlueBlay.

Stock has represented BlueBlay in the recent debt restructuring of both Argentina and Ecuador, which ended in an agreement that he defines as “acceptable to all”, although “more for the manner than for the result.” In particular, he underlines, in the Ecuadorian case because “the two parties understood that the main objective was to reach an agreement fairly quickly because it was a preliminary step for the Government’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund, and that served us all”, relates.

The COVID crisis has generated concern in Spain about the possibility that it could end up causing another of those recurring external debt crises in Latin America. “Yes, it can happen, but the covid is the last straw in the sense that if a country already has an excessive fiscal gap and then it has to spend more on health and transfers to compensate for unemployment and, at the same time , the economy is contracting due to closures, all of this is one more challenge for debt sustainability ”, he clarifies. And he emphasizes that “countries like Chile, Colombia or Mexico, which have a fairly solid fiscal base, can spend more and collect less and that the debt remains sustainable.” “In the cases of both Ecuador and Argentina, the covid was an additional element but not the reason for the restructuring or the problems with the debt,” he emphasizes.

Investors tend to shy away from emerging countries where debt exceeds 50% of GDP, but Stock points out that the weight of debt is not the only factor. Although this confidence in the States “is evaluated above all by the price of the debt”, sometimes the markets are favorable to lending money to the Governments at acceptable interest rates because they are confident that, even if they have to spend more this year to confront the covid and even next year to recover the economy, in the future they will adjust, they will regain balance. Typically an investment grade is assigned by risk rating agencies and, more importantly, a low yield for the bonds they issue, ”he explains. And he cites the examples of Mexico, Colombia, Peru or Chile, where governments “manage their budgets in a fairly conservative way and the market rewards them with low returns.” “There are other countries that have a more problematic history of lack of care in terms of debt and the budget, such as Argentina or Venezuela, and they have to pay much more or even the markets are closed because investors are not willing to risk lending them money, ”he adds.

Save the Amazon

BlueBay is among the companies that have opened a dialogue with Brazil to make the country aware of the long-term economic importance of safeguarding the Amazon rainforest. Although the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, is a climate denier: “What we have learned in these months is that there are several voices within the Administration, within the Bolsonaro Government. We have spoken a lot with the central bank, with ministers, with members of Congress in Brasilia. There are many people who understand the danger in this field, the danger that its financing costs will rise due to its lack of care for the environment. Obviously, the president has another point of view, but the fact of creating space for voices that sympathize with this cause within the Government, within the financial sector in Brazil and within civil society, can play a very important role, ”he says.

Graham Stock believes that the growing polarization of politics in many parts of the world is “one of the consequences of the challenges we face, starting with the global financial crisis of 2008 and the pressure that this implied for public spending, but also for the people’s trust in the markets and in their governments ”. “All this started a process of polarization that continues and that intensified with things like Brexit, tensions within the European Union regarding fiscal policy and the distribution of the costs of that crisis between North and South, between rich regions and poorer regions; and in the United States, between the areas that feel more protected from the global economy and the States that feel they have been left behind, ”he details. “And you can see it everywhere. Obviously in the changes in the media, in the atomization of information. When we look at the possibilities of investing in different countries, we always include those factors, how is the income distribution, if there is a very obvious degree of inequality that implies political tensions ”, he adds.

And he cites the example of the protests that began last year in Chile, “prior to the covid.” “The spark was a very small increase in the cost of public transportation, but that spark had a very large impact precisely because of the inequality seen in Chilean society. The working class and the middle class did not see the benefits of the growth rates and the success that Chile has had in recent decades. And it is also seen now in Peru, where there is enormous wear with the political class. It has been seen in the reaction in the villages due to the way the covid has been managed ”.

The consequence of that, he sums up, is that governments have to be more aware of these gaps. “They have to watch their budgets, but it is an indicator that they should be spending more on health, education, and improving the quality of those services. Rather than increasing spending, we must improve quality and direct spending towards people who feel marginalized ”, he concludes.