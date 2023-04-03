Graham Potter, during a match this season. Rui Vieira (AP)

English coach Graham Potter ended his time at Chelsea this Sunday after just seven months in charge, after their defeat (0-2) against Aston Villa on Saturday in the Premier League that kept the London team away from the European positions.

“Chelsea FC announce that Graham Potter has left the club. Graham has agreed to work with the club to facilitate a smooth transition,” the English team said in an official statement around midnight.

Picture blue He is eleventh, 12 points behind the Champions League zone, and in 10 days he has the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid. Spaniard Bruno Saltor will take charge of Chelsea on an “interim basis”.

Potter, a former Brighton coach, arrived in London in September to replace Thomas Tuchel and, despite a million-dollar investment, he has not managed to relaunch a club that once again takes an unexpected turn with the season facing its final stretch.

