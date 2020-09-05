LondonFormer England and Lancashire quick bowler Graham Onion has introduced his retirement from cricket. Onion, 37, suffered a again harm previous to the Bob Willis trophy this yr and after searching for medical recommendation, determined to finish his skilled profession. Onion has performed 9 Check matches for England between 2009 and 2013, taking 32 wickets at a median of 29.90. If he had not been damage, he would have performed extra. He took 5 wickets in his debut towards the West Indies. He performed three out of 5 matches within the 2009 Ashes collection. This collection was held by England. Onion has taken a complete of 874 wickets in all codecs in his 16-year profession. He has additionally performed 4 ODIs for England. The web site quoted Onion as saying, I didn’t wish to say goodbye to the sport like this, however I needed to take heed to the medical workers and take this step to avoid wasting my well being in future. He mentioned, ‘I gave what I might to the sport, so I’ve no regrets, from being a part of the Ashes successful staff to the very best wicket-taker in first-class cricket for Durham, I achieved all that Did what I couldn’t even think about. ‘