Graham Norton (60) is one of the presenters at the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool on Saturday. The Irish host is busy because he traditionally also does the commentary for the BBC. How does he do that, why does he call the evening ‘schizophrenic’ and why does he say sorry to the city?

Graham is used to something after twenty years at the top as a talk show presenter, but in Liverpool the Irishman is almost as big an attraction as the Eurovision itself. ,,You are really everywhere,” said presenter Alison Hammond against him on Friday This morning. “I went into shops, there are mugs with his face on them. People have Graham’s face put on their nails. You’re very big there.”

Norton itself notices it too. "I feel famous in a strange way in Liverpool," he laughed. "My life is not normally like that." There is no escaping the prankster in the British city, who has also recorded a voice-over for the local trains and tells travelers at which station they will arrive. "Sorry Liverpool," said Graham. "As if traveling to work wasn't annoying enough."

“Is Graham going on a cable car?”

Graham Walker, as he is really called, has been known for years for his vicious commentary during the Eurovision Song Contest at the BBC. Although he is one of the presenters on Saturday night, he also does that. “It’s a bit schizophrenic,” says Graham, who promises to be his “normal self” in the commentary box and therefore as sharp as ever.

But as a presenter, in front of tens of millions of viewers, Graham also has to be good and the sharp jokes are omitted. “On the floor, it’s a bit like a vegetarian breakfast,” he joked. “Lots of cheese and egg.” In other words: not so spicy.

How will he actually do it practically? The commentary booth is not near the stage. "Is he going to use a rocket backpack (jetpack)?" Mel Giedroyc speculated earlier at the BBC. The comedian, known for, among other things The great British bake off, provides commentary when Graham is presenting. ,, Will it be a cable car, a ski lift? Don't know. (…) Some kind of teleportation has to be invented."

By the way, Graham is probably being driven back and forth in some kind of golf cart, or he’s walking fast. Among the presenters tonight is also singer Alesha Dixon, whom you may remember from this.

Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Julia Sanina and Alesha Dixon present the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool. © BrunoPress/PA Images



