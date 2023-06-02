She could have been a chess player or a poet, two of her passions, but she fell in love with the ball. And she wanted to live from soccer, in the days when it still seemed impossible for a woman to achieve it. She could have been a media star or contested for all the individual awards, but she took refuge in discretion. And she wants to live low-key, in a time when it seems like everyone wants to be famous. She is Caroline Graham Hansen (Oslo, 28 years old) and she wears the number 10 for Barcelona. Without her dribbling, essentially without her football, it would be impossible to explain a new Barça Champions League final (Saturday 4:00 p.m. against Wolfsburg), the third in three years, always with the Norwegian striker as the leader of the Barça attack .

Ask. Talk to me about silence.

Answer. I think there is too much noise. And, when that happens, I like to be completely on the opposite side. Maybe I’m too extreme. But if I think things are out of control, I prefer to take the opposite side. Just to make a kind of counterpoint.

Q. For example.

R. I would be more active on social media or with the media if things were calmer. There are many people who do many things on social networks to promote themselves. I do not believe in that. I don’t see it wrong, but I just don’t feel that way. I play soccer and the rest will come. I understand that it is not necessary to stick out your elbows and only think of yourself to play in the best teams. I believe in something else. You can be humble and work hard to get to the top without promoting yourself.

Q. What do you think when you don’t appear on the F League cards?

R. It doesn’t bother me, on the contrary. Somehow it proves me right. Since I don’t put my face in the window, I miss that kind of thing. But at the same time, when I go out on the field and play, I’m one of the best. So what do I prefer? I’d rather be one of the best and help my team win. Maybe there are people who see it strange, how come it’s so good and it’s not there? Maybe there is someone else who thinks my attitude is stupid because I lose money.

Q. They are right?

R. They only think so because I don’t use my image. And I just want this whole path to be pure, to be sincere.

Q. Don’t you think that soccer played by women needs your voice?

R. Yes, but I think my voice is more useful when I choose my battles well. Why should I have an opinion on everything? If my voice was everywhere, no one would listen to me when there is an important case. So, I have to pick my battles. Because I assure you that we have many battles.

Q. What is your most important battle today?

R. That the people in charge take our sport seriously.

Q. Have you always had to fight?

R. In the lower categories he played with the men. At one point I had to go on to play with the older ones. The coach of my generation did not like me. He said that he was a bad influence on the children. He never explained it to me very well. His argument was that I was too serious. Another coach appeared and told me: “Don’t worry, you come train with us. You have too much talent.” And step by step I began to catch the level of the greatest.

Q. Did he haggle them with the same ease as he does today?

R. I think I’ve always wanted to play soccer ever since I fell in love with dribbling: one, two, three, four… And I was super good at it. The theory that you have to practice what you’re good at and keep doing it… Well, that’s what I did. And if he failed, he would try again. That’s when it becomes natural to your game, when you were raised that way. I think that many European players, in general, are educated to perfection. Perfection in the passes, perfection in the understanding of the game. Basically in being perfect machines. We don’t have that street game culture.

Q. So how did she become such a great dribbler?

R. Going out to play with my friends. One against one, two against two. Silly games to see who was the best at something. I think that playing on the street is the only way for the game to be natural.

Q. And how are the streets of Norway?

R. They are not like the ones in Rio de Janeiro. There’s much snow… [se ríe]. It was a matter of finding a space, sometimes only three or four meters. Scoop out the snow and start haggling. Sometimes there was no snow, but the grass was very bad. I guess like everywhere: manage what you have and make the best of it. There is one thing that all of us children have in common, no matter where we grew up: soccer is fun.

Q. Can you have fun in professional football?

R. I? I keep playing for fun. Why would you spend so much time on something you didn’t enjoy? In something that only gave me a little joy? We don’t make that much money. We are better, but we are not going to be like men. At least not at this stage. I hope that the next generations can achieve it.

Q. What did you dream about when you were little?

R. With playing in a men’s team. He had that determination.

Q. Men’s team?

R. Yes, men’s team. There were no women’s teams. For me nothing was impossible. She was five or six years old and thought that if she was good enough, her physique would not be a limitation. In fact, at the age of 15 I started to play with the women, but my idea was to stay in the men’s team. It was one of the best U19 academies. My goal was to stay there and make it.

Q. Did no one tell you that it was impossible?

R. Many people told me that I was crazy for pursuing my dream of living off football. You know, she was a girl. “You will never earn money”, “You should concentrate on studying”, they told me. But my parents were very supportive of me. They told me to work hard and seek happiness. They didn’t pressure me to study. They understood that he could do it later. I was lucky that at the age of 19 she was already playing professionally and a couple of years later she was in Germany and earned a lot of money. And, since then, everything has been growing. Everyone who thought I had a stupid idea, I don’t think so now.

Q. The Germans and the Scandinavians have been like the pioneers in the feminine.

R. We are not that many people in the Scandinavian countries. Today there are many countries that are betting on soccer played by women. We were the pioneers, it’s true, and that’s why we got to the top in the beginning. Perhaps we have not been able to take advantage of that advantage well. While Spain, for example, has been able to take advantage of all its football culture. And step by step they have been able to place themselves among the top teams.

Q. Wolfsburg don’t cheat, right?

R.. It is the typical German team. They fight a lot, are very disciplined and have good front lines. They know how to kill matches. It will be a difficult match. But no one said it would be easy.

Q. What is Barcelona’s strength?

R. Our way of playing. People think that our attack is incredible, but those who really understand football know that we defend very well. We take a lot of risks, yes; but as we take them in attack.

Q. Is it your best season here?

R. Perhaps it is the most effective.

Q. Is she the best player in the world?

R. No, I wouldn’t say that.

Q. The most underrated?

R. Maybe. Many fans think so. But, in the end, I’ve already won a Champions League and I’m fighting to win another… And I play to win.

