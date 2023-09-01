Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/31/2023 – 22:05

Graffiti with the face of former councilor Marielle Franco was the target of graffiti in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio. Mayor Rubens Bomtempo stated that “the graffiti on Marielle Franco’s face is a disrespect to the ideals of democracy, resistance and the pursuit of freedom. Regardless of the political ideology of each one, there must be respect and understanding of the diversity of opinions”.

The painting was made in November 2022, at the Praça da Liberdade Tourist Information Center, as part of the Black Consciousness Month celebrations. Other important representatives of the black people and culture of the city were portrayed on the panels.

“This graffiti, in addition to the lack of respect for public property, is a discriminatory act, reinforcing that we must continue to fight for the appreciation of our roots and against any and all forms of discrimination. Marielle represents the struggle of a people. Marielle is present”, said the coordinator of the Promotion of Racial Equality, Filipe Graciano.