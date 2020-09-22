The III Omsk Street Art Festival has started in Omsk. It is attended by well-known graffiti artists in the city. The organizers chose a fence on Truda Street, a substation in Victory Park and a wall of a house on Lenin Street as locations.

On the fence next to Jubilee Square, on a canvas of 165 sq. m artists will depict landscapes and trains going through the vastness of Russia, ships and river banks. The topic of railways and river transport is not accidental, since there is a railway station and a cargo port in this area of ​​Omsk.

At the substation in the park, artists will depict the painting “Music of Victory”. A soldier will be drawn playing the accordion against the background of the words and notes of the songs “Darkie” and “Katyusha”. Thus, thanks to the painting, an ordinary substation will turn into a music box, said IA “OMSKREGION” artist Marat Abishev.

A portrait of the famous artist Kondraty Belov, who turned 120 this year, will appear on the wall of a house on Lenin Street. Not far from this house there is a museum that bears his name.

During the first two street art festivals in Omsk, graffiti artists transformed the transformer booth at the Povorotnaya bus stop, a concrete fence near the historical park “Russia is my history”, and the walls of garages along Architects Boulevard.

In 2019, graffiti depicting newlyweds appeared on the facade of the October registry office.