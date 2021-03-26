This Thursday, March 25, a new death threat appeared on the walls of General Roca, Río Negro, targeting the journalist Eduardo Feinmann, the lawyer and leader of the Pro, Nicolás Suárez Colman and the correspondent of Clarion, Claudio Andrade.

“Feinmann, Suárez Colman and Claudio Andrade, the bullets always come back,” says the statement written on the wall of a religious school a few meters from the city’s municipality.

Attorney Suárez Colman filed a criminal complaint this Friday before the prosecutor Andrés Nelli against the alleged perpetrators of these acts and other similar ones over the last 4 years, where both journalists and the professional have been threatened.

It happened 48 hours after a group of CTA militants entered the Río Negro newspaper office, causing all kinds of damage, while attacking staff and threatening journalist Luis Leiva. The members of the guild were furiously demanding an investigation carried out by Leiva regarding a complaint for sexual abuse involving the leader of the faction, Miguel Báez.

All this happened with total impunity in the city of which the new Minister of Justice, Martín Soria, was mayor. Precisely his sister, the former national deputy María Emilia, is who today leads the intendancy.

Between 2017 and 2020, self-styled anarchist and leftist groups, with ties to local Kirchnerism, have painted death threats against Feinmann and Andrade. In recent times they added Suárez Colman who has denounced the possible intentionality of the fires in the Andean Region.

The threat against Feinmann, Claudio Andrade and Suárez Colman.

The militants have claimed responsibility for their attacks on different social networks.

In one of them they located the photograph of Feinmann’s bloody face as a result of a shot. In another they indicated “Kill Feinmann to avenge Santiago”, alluding to Santiago Maldonado, drowned in Cushamen, Chubut, on August 1, 2017.

In another “intervention” they located photographs of Feinmann and Andrade alongside one of the Nazi Joseph Mengele. In another clear threat and with the same typeface, the authors wrote in 2019: “Claudio Andrade wherever you go we will look for you”.

“These types of events have been on the rise and become more violent. There are ways to prevent these attacks and there are elements to investigate and find the perpetrators,” he told Clarion the prosecutor Nelli.

Suárez Colman, in addition, has been denouncing for years the irregularities in the administration during his time as mayor of General Roca under Minister Soria.

“What can be done, shut up? It is not an alternative to answer with fear. These things may be prior to more serious crimes and you have to be vigilant. Death threats are already an unavoidable fact, “he told Clarion attorney Suárez Colman.

Meanwhile, five of the people who entered the Río Negro newspaper have already been identified, but the police have not yet been able to notify them because they are “erased,” a police source said. Two of them would be sons of Baez. The city of General Roca has 140 thousand inhabitants.

In the direction of the newspaper there are not too many expectations regarding the cause.

“I fear being pessimistic with regard to the actions of Justice, It seems to me that they are not going to arrest anyoneI hope I am wrong, but I think we know a lot about this, there is ineptitude, there are cases that are being aired 15 or 18 years later, in short there is not much to wait. The elements are clear, the filming, the photographs, the identities and there is a history of violence that deserves to act with great forcefulness, we hope they do, since it is about fighting for the rule of law, in reality it is about that It is about all the guarantees that the citizen must have and the institutions as well ”, said the general editor Italo Pisani to El Cordillerano.