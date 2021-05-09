Perhaps it is the product of certain mental processes cooked in the backpack of different experiences, but where some see stained walls that someone should clean, the work of a thug, others discover in those letters, in those colorful drawings on the gray city of the walls, the awakening from a lethal normality to a more attractive reality, a rejuvenating blow to the face. Graffiti (the RAE puts it with an f but they prefer it that way) that happen in front of the eyes while traveling by train or kicking the streets … Signatures, ‘tags’ in slang, which kids once printed playing a game fine, maybe worse. Who knows why: anger, fun, adolescent rebellion, simply wanting to emulate their idols ‘bombarding’ empty spaces, too empty for their eyes. Attractive despite or precisely because it is illegal.

In 2009, a 16-year-old boy named Juanki stamped on a wall in Leganés the name of Verónica, his mother who recently died. The reasons for writing on the walls can be very varied. Juanki was one of the students of the ‘responsible graffiti’ workshops that Pastron # 7 taught in Madrid institutes, the nom de guerre after which a professor of Information Sciences at the Complutense University breathes. Put only that, not the real name, because I could still find a problem. Well, actually this also has a bit of theater, ”he says. He was one of those pioneers who in the 80s took to the streets spray in hand inspired by the mythical Muelle, the first graffiti artist in Spain; He died in the 90s and today he has a garden in his name in the capital that he “bombed” so much. «The teachers of the children who came to my workshops told me that they did not want to go to class and were lying around doing things they shouldn’t, but they would spend two hours with me obediently, working and enjoying themselves. And if they had an exam the next day I would send them home to study, or if they smoked joints, I wouldn’t let them paint with us, to get them away from drugs ».

For a few years, Pastron # 7 also taught a PhD course on ‘Graffiti, breakdancing and rap. Hip hop and mass media ‘, a milestone that vanished when the masters appeared and that now they want to recover. He is also known because he has hosted the La 2 program ‘Ritmo Urbano’ since 2012. He has written several books and continues to paint and sell his works, now on canvas: “Many of us with a modern mind see art in graffiti, but then there are many other people, like my mother, who want to see clean walls. And he has all the right in the world.

Pastron # 7 is the author of these two graffiti.

He started dancing break dance as a kid and from there he came to graffiti, two disciplines that, along with rap, make up the culture of hip hop. «I discovered Muelle and started graffiti at the end of the 80s, when I was 15 years old. My grandfather was a painter and thanks to that I was able to do it, with his aerosols, because to buy a good spray you needed 1,600 pesetas, the cheapest cost 700. The first thing was to write the names of groups that I liked, and then I started to sign and I started ‘bombing’ walls. I was looking at Toeo –another mythical graffiti artist–, I took it as a reference, we didn’t have internet !, and I started to imitate it. Fate wanted us to get together, it signed me and we were ‘bombing’ in ’89, ’90, ’91 … ».

“The word graffiti sells,” he says. This teacher explains that people have assimilated that Banksy is a great graffiti artist, “although he has not done graffiti in his life. It’s an advertising thing that you do with templates. And that his work amazes me, it is of a fascinating creativity. But graffiti is nocturnal, hood, illegal. The name is used in a wrong way. He says that they never fined him because he never painted on private property: “I always acted with a decorative purpose, without generating expense, little violent, little annoying, since it is illegal.” Nor did he ever taint the work of another graffiti artist. “We were of the kind generation. Then, in the mid-90s, the dodgy graffiti artists arrived, which they did not respect. Many merchants hire seasoned, well-known people to paint their shutters or facades and thus avoid the ‘bombardment’ of other people’s signatures: «I have done a thousand times to decorate a space, they hire me so that others do not paint it because they are fed up and prefer something beautiful that is respected. There is a pharmacy that I decorated 20 years ago and it remains the same. In reality it is the dictatorship of the graffiti artist, a kind of graffiti mafia ”, he admits.

Because there is some confusion about what is a graffiti, always illegal and at night, and a mural, which is contracted and with permission. «Those of us who do graffiti know what is implied, to make letters or drawings on an illegal site. If it is legal, it is urban art, muralism … ». He explains that the legislation has not changed since he began, and that it talks about damage to urban furniture without specifying the word graffiti: “Painting is the same as breaking something.” «In those ‘responsible graffiti’ workshops with the kids, we painted in permitted places, but many kids would stop doing it if it were legal, they are moved to transgress the rules. And to do graffiti you have to put eggs in it ».

Interview with Suso33



He considers that they were children without information who were dedicated to imitating: «But I am nothing grandfather scallion, to say that the old thing had more style. Although it took us a lot to learn. Today in an afternoon they learn to do graffiti on the internet, which took us three years. The result is that what you see on the street is all quite similar. Many letters in silver because they can be seen at night … ». Pastron # 7 considers Suso33 the master of his generation: “He has pissed on us all and is number one in the world.” This renowned artist responds to an interview right in the middle of the preparations for a major exhibition, and is part of and curator of another at CEART in Fuenlabrada.

Suso33 poses before a wall in Bilbao in which he captured his ‘Presences’, a hallmark along with his famous ‘plasta’. / SUSO33

– Suso33 has become an internationally listed artist, considered by many to be the best in the world. How do you see current street graffiti from your position?

– The truth is that I do not feel that way, I would change things as valued for coveted … The ‘telepresence’ and without a doubt ‘telegraffiti’ has facilitated other forms of communication and possible developments being of an overwhelming influence for this way of relating and expression. I had a relationship with Muelle and he exerted a lot of influence in Madrid, of course that knowledge is now acquired through study? or perhaps from social networks or Google search, not as it had to be done previously with the transfer of knowledge with the mentor or mentors as key pieces with particular codes of honor, relationships and communication.

– What has it meant for you, today a renowned artist, to have emerged from the streets and illegality?

– Freedom and respect, because by not having the objective of pleasing or being valued or accepted, rejection has always been present. The other thing that comes, goes.

– Has people’s opinion of this form of expression and art been changing?

–It depends… Here in Spain it has undoubtedly gone through several states, from ignorance the first times it began to appear continuously until now. There are places where the first really important and influential foci emerged and it always seems that it has been so reviled as to hide it, even after so many years, due to the social rejection it entails.

– What do you think the figure of Banksy has contributed to dignify it?

– Wit, talent and fun with intelligence, in addition to playing and fighting and questioning the established systems of the contemporary art market. Also count things and commit to his time and place … His figure is highly praised and envied. And very alive.

