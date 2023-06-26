Graffiti | Paavo Arhinmäki’s illegal graffiti on Midsummer will be washed away – This is what it looked like

Helsinki’s deputy mayor Paavo Arhinmäki was caught making illegal graffiti on Midsummer. HS watched the deputy mayor wash away the graffiti.

DEPUTY MAYOR Paavo Arhinmäki (left)’s graffiti started to be washed away on Monday morning. Arhinmäki and his friends were caught painting illegal graffiti in a tunnel along the Vuosaari harbor railway on Midsummer, HS news.

When HS came to photograph the graffiti, the real estate service RTH was about to start washing it. According to the employee of the real estate service, they were cleaning specifically the “freshest” graffiti, referring to the work of the deputy mayor.

The employees did not comment on who ordered the graffiti removal, but the company says on its website that it offers its services to both the private and public sectors.

According to Paavo Arhinmäki’s own description, the graffiti represented Pasila and its spirit.

See also Music | Litku Klemet's "hell good" song did not qualify for UMK - This is the song published today The substance used to wash the spray paint was allowed to work, after which it is going to be washed off.

The graffiti was located under the road crossing the train tracks.

Arhinmäki apologized for his rant over the weekend in his Facebook post. In it, however, he stated that the place was “away from people’s eyes”. The painting depicting Pasila on the concrete wall of the freight train track is indeed very difficult to see from the road or sidewalk crossing the track.

“They had paintings that were years old, so it has been a place that hardly anyone is interested in,” Arhinmäki wrote on Facebook.

There was other graffiti along the train tracks that was marked as having been done between 2016 and 2020. However, you can’t talk about the color brilliance of the graffiti in the tunnel, even though there are paintings lined up on the walls of the track. A single bottle of spray paint lay on the ground.

To get to the tunnel, you have to walk more than 100 meters along the track.

There were also other graffiti along the train track, several of which were a few years old.