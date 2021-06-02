Some young men, sometimes, refuse but to leave written traces on the walls, expressing their personal moods, and the fluctuations of their emotional conditions, or to give general advice to others, or to remind them that they are still on the promise, without paying attention to the distortion of the place or visual damage. to others.

These traces, which have no actual aim but to scratch the character of the aesthetic place, are a cursory phrase or an idea that shines in someone’s head, so he formulates it and leaves it behind, on this wall or that, taking advantage of the absence of the censor, as if he was writing it on his personal page in «Face». Facebook” or other social networking sites, thinking that it will reap the “likes” of passersby.

However, this type of “message” that does not bear the signature of the sender, nor the address or name of the addressee, is not suitable for social communication, and only reaps more campaigns for restoration and cleaning.

One of them wrote in a moment of pessimism, blaming himself: “Is this the life for which I kicked my mother’s belly?” Another, confident that his message would know its destination alone, wrote on a wall overlooked only by the guard of the Asian place: “I will fight the days for you.” . He also sent the last urgent message to the world, in which he says: “O world, I am not well.”

With the increase in graffiti, the municipality of Dibba Al-Hisn city launched a special campaign with the aim of curbing this phenomenon and removing the words and phrases scattered on some walls, in order to preserve the beauty of the city and its facilities, in addition to educating the people of the city, citizens and residents, of the effects of this type of uncivilized behavior.

The campaign, which was implemented by the municipality in cooperation with the Dibba Al-Hisn City Council of the Department of Suburbs and Villages Affairs in the emirate, and the comprehensive Dibba Al-Hisn Police Station, targeted streets, facilities and public and private properties in areas located within the geographical scope of the city center.

The director of the municipality, Talib Abdullah Al Yahyai, ​​said that “this phenomenon distorts the appearance of the city, destroys property and represents an infringement on it, as well as an educational defect for some individuals,” adding that “the municipality is keen to confront the phenomenon of writing on walls and get rid of it permanently.”

Al Yahyai praised the efforts of workers in government agencies and institutions in the city for their participation in the success of this campaign “so that the city of Dibba Al-Hisn and its facilities enjoy the most beautiful image in front of its residents and visitors.”

For his part, the head of the Dibba Al-Hisn City Council, Suleiman Muhammad Jamoh Al Yahyai, ​​called on institutions to establish such events, initiatives and programs that contribute to raising awareness and educating individuals of all categories about the danger of this phenomenon and its negative effects, to find out its causes and develop proposed solutions to address it, with the aim of maintaining an empty city. from distortion.

“The phenomenon of writing on the walls is very bad, and it must be fought and eliminated,” said Lieutenant-Colonel Abdullah Rashid Al-Kabouri, Director of Dibba Al-Hisn Police.

He continued, “This campaign aimed to enhance social responsibility to combat distortions of the public appearance of all kinds and forms. Parents should guide and educate their children to avoid negative behaviors and maintain the city’s view and cleanliness and its facilities.”



