When you walk down a city street, what do you see? Most of us come across graffiti and street art as part of our everyday experience. His drawings and poetic codes break our routine circulation patterns, they modify the scenery that surrounds us, they confuse it. Often the effect that graffiti artists are looking for is a head-on collision—there is something transgressive about creativity, and street art brings it out. The marginal, the unnamable and what only circulates as a rumor, or the transfigured sinister, is manifested to us in full light, as it happens in a public square, therein lies part of the astonishment that they unleash. The street is an immense stage where graffiti breaks in, like an unforeseen color in the landscape of the city: in train carriages and other means of transport, in tunnels, subways and in public toilets, especially in the walls. It is worth refraining from judging prematurely —or ideologically— this highly complex social phenomenon, in order to understand its nuances.

We tend to expect urban landscapes to be readable, but graffiti and street art destabilize and infiltrate their encoding with an alternate worldview, if only for a moment. They focus attention on the wall: while it defends privacy and private property, they transgress it, attack it, and, in doing so, reveal, beyond itself, the territory and the individual. They offer a visual language to look through the wall, creating imaginary spaces. They show us that the borders are not really borders, and that border walls are rhetorical acts of security sponsored by special interest ideologies. Graffiti has been a tool of dissidence in the protests and it is clear that it will continue to be present. Try deleting them and they will reappear.

Graffiti artists are the repositories of the fantasies, fears, fury and disappointments that the inhabitants of our cities sweat. As social agents, they clandestinely deploy their strategies, sometimes at the cost of facing fines or imprisonment, or risking their own lives by clinging to unstable sites. In 2011, Mexican artist Ana Teresa Fernández placed a massive ladder against the border wall that separates Playas de Tijuana from San Diego’s Border Field State Park, and using a paint spray gun, she set about painting the bars a sky blue. (Fernández envisioned a world without border walls.) In her imagined spaces, the steel sheets that separate the two countries disappear, while the rusty bars are transfigured into a bluish sky. The border manifests itself as a powerful symbol, a site of utopian possibility. At the same time, the border wall is a reminder of violent subjugation. “I was very happy,” Fernández said, “when, late in the afternoon, a jogger came from a long way from the beach and told us that he thought for a moment that part of the wall had collapsed.”

In the 1970s, graffiti accompanied the revolutionary processes in Somoza’s Nicaragua. Omar Cabezas and Dora María Téllez —the so-called Commander Two, heroine of the Sandinista revolution, recently released from a Nicaraguan prison— describe it in their book The insurrection of the walls: “As we evicted them from power and from the barracks, before we evicted them from the walls… The voice of the silenced took the walls by storm.” Graffiti is one of the ways to recover the word, a popular and creative practice of cracking the monolithic discourses of power and institutions. “I say that the proof that the people are with the revolution can be shown by the walls,” concludes Téllez.

In addition to its potential to denounce, it turns out to be a humanist and deeply psychological project, as a product of the confrontation of the human being with the wall; he adheres to his symptoms of the forbidden, of repression, to these drawings made under the effect of an impulse, unknown, but visible to all. The unconscious manifestation of graffiti is, according to the Franco-Hungarian photographer Brassaï, irrefutable proof of the existence of a primitive creative force. Already in 1933 in his essay From the cave wall to the factory wall exclaimed: “How hard is the stone! How rudimentary are their instruments! Does matters! It is no longer about playing, but about controlling the frenzy of the unconscious”. A stone’s throw from the Paris Opera, Brassaï finds signs similar to those of Pompeii, the caves of the Dordogne or the Nile valley, insinuate themselves on the walls. The same anguish that has furrowed the walls of the caves with a chaotic world of engravings of hunting, migration or procreation, today generates drawings around themes specifically related to survival.

This region, where the walls speak and tear down the laboriously established canons, enriches our movements through urban space, and invites us to pay attention to the curious, enigmatic or ideological provocations that the walls might be whispering to us.