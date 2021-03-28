The town of Albudeite woke up this Palm Sunday with some painted in various places in the town against the mayor, José Luis Casales, who this week was the protagonist of political news after announcing that he was leaving Ciudadanos to join the PP, in disagreement about the political turn of the orange formation approaching the PSOE.

The first deputy mayor, Jesús García, also from the Popular Party, denounced the graffiti on his Facebook account, in which, among other expletives, they gave José Luis Casales insults such as “Thief” and “pedophile”as well as threats such as “you’re going to die.” «You have to be very cowardly and very rabble to do this kind of thing. It is only possible to condemn and that the full weight of the law falls on the causes of such cowardice. All the support for the mayor and, to the authors, tell them that they are not going to get the municipal government to destabilize, “said Jesús García.

The regional coordinator of Citizens, Ana Martínez Vidal, condemned what happened. “Trans-fuguism is a despicable practice that in no way justifies this fact,” he said on Twitter.